Naseej at GITEX Dubai 2025 Showcases Digital Transformation in Education

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Naseej for Technology, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for learning and knowledge management across the GCC and MENA, announced its participation in GITEX Global 2025, taking place from October 13 to 17, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

As one of the world’s most influential technology exhibitions, GITEX Dubai 2025 will bring together global leaders from government, technology, and innovation to shape the future of the digital economy.

Empowering the Future of Education and Knowledge Ecosystems

Under the theme “Bringing Innovation for Learning and Knowledge,” Naseej will showcase an integrated suite of solutions designed to empower universities, libraries, and government institutions to achieve sustainable digital transformation.

The company’s participation reinforces its position as a trusted partner in developing smart campuses and connected knowledge ecosystems that align with national digital transformation agendas and long-term visions such as Saudi Vision 2030.

Innovative Solutions on Display

Visitors to Naseej’s booth (Saudi Export Pavilion, H14 – B35) will explore innovative, cloud-powered, and data-driven solutions, including:

Learning & Knowledge Management Platforms: Enhancing academic and operational efficiency.

Cloud-based Digital Libraries & Smart Campuses: Enabling secure, connected, and scalable education environments.

Data Analytics, BI & Decision Support: Providing actionable insights for planning and institutional excellence.

Cybersecurity & Digital Transformation Services: Ensuring resilient, compliant, and future-ready digital ecosystems.

“Naseej’s participation at GITEX Dubai 2025 underscores our long-term commitment to advancing digital transformation across the education and knowledge sectors,” said Eng. Othman Al-Abdulkarim, CEO of Naseej. “We are proud to demonstrate how our smart, sustainable, and secure solutions empower institutions to innovate, achieve operational excellence, and contribute to national digital strategies across the GCC, driving a smarter, more connected future for learning and knowledge.”

Regional Impact

With over 36 years of regional experience and more than 500 institutional partners across 15 countries, Naseej continues to play a pivotal role in driving digital transformation in education, research, and knowledge management. Its solutions are hosted locally within the GCC, ensuring full compliance with national data-sovereignty and cybersecurity regulations.

Visit Naseej at GITEX Dubai 2025

Saudi Export Pavilion | Booth H14 – B35

13–17 October 2025 | Dubai World Trade Centre

To book a meeting or learn more about Naseej’s participation, visit the official landing page.

About Naseej for Technology

Naseej for Technology, the leading provider of knowledge solutions in the region, has served academic institutions, cultural centers, and government organizations since 1989. With over 500 skilled professionals, Naseej delivers cutting-edge digital solutions, including Business, Cultural, and Higher Education solutions, to drive digital transformation forward. Naseej empowers its partners to streamline operations, enhance user experiences, and achieve their strategic goals. Through innovative solutions like Medad Cloud Platform and initiatives like Naseej Academy, Naseej continues to shape the future of education and knowledge management across the region.

Visit Naseej

About GITEX Dubai 2025

GITEX Dubai 2025, the world’s largest and most influential technology event, will be held from October 13 to 17, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Bringing together global tech leaders, startups, investors, and governments, the event will feature over 40 halls of innovation spanning AI, cybersecurity, sustainable tech, and digital transformation. With 250 exhibitors, 100+ speakers, and immersive networking opportunities, GITEX Global 2025 serves as the ultimate platform to shape the future of technology and the digital economy.

Visit GITEX Dubai 2025