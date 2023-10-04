FIVE is the world's only company to earn an ‘A’ rating for ESG within the ISS Corporate Rating universe.

The listing boosts exchange's total value of listed debt to USD 118.34 billion.

Dubai – Nasdaq Dubai welcomed the debut listing of USD 350 million Green Bond by FIVE Holdings, a prominent luxury hospitality and development company based in Dubai. This listing marks a significant moment for FIVE, making it their first appearance on the region's esteemed international financial exchange.

Nasdaq Dubai continues to lead in creating an ecosystem that supports sustainable finance. The listing of FIVE Holdings Green Bond enhances Nasdaq Dubai's total value of ESG classified bonds and sukuk listings, reaching USD 26.7 billion, and contributes to a total value of debt listed on the exchange totalling USD 118.34 billion.

The issued Green Bond, featuring a coupon rate of 9.375%, amounts to USD 350 million, with maturity set for 2028. This listing underlines FIVE’s steadfast commitment to sustainable finance and its consistent leadership in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices.

With a growing emphasis on responsible business practices globally, FIVE Holding serves as a flagship example of the region's dedication to fostering sustainable business models. Nasdaq Dubai, as a key financial platform in the UAE, plays a pivotal role in attracting listings that align with ESG values.

To commemorate this achievement, Kabir Mulchandani, Chairman and Founder of FIVE Holdings and Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) rang the market opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai. They were accompanied by other members of the FIVE group's senior leadership to mark the company’s first issuance on the region’s international financial exchange solidifying the group’s remarkable achievements.

Kabir Mulchandani, Chairman and Founder, FIVE said: “We delivered an unprecedented year of success in 2022, driven by the acceleration of our growth strategies which achieved a robust EBITDA margin (42%) and secured world-class sustainability milestones (‘A’ rating for ESG by ISS). FIVE understands that value creation for stakeholders is essential to sustainable development, which drives our commitment to outstanding EBITDA figures and environmental responsiveness. This forms the bedrock of FIVE’s ‘Sustainable Indulgence’; a legacy of financial strength married with our strategic focus on environment, society and robust corporate governance.”

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai said: “We are pleased to welcome the listing of Five Holdings on Nasdaq Dubai. Their commitment to sustainable practices aligns seamlessly with our mission to foster responsible and impactful investment opportunities. FIVE's debut Green Bond listing underscores Nasdaq Dubai's position as a leading exchange for sustainable finance in the region. We are excited to provide a platform for companies that share our dedication to environmental, social, and governance excellence".

It is noteworthy that FIVE is the world's only company to receive an ‘A’ rating for ESG within the ISS Corporate Rating universe. The company's Green Finance Framework, validated by an ISS Second Party Opinion, received "Aligned," "Consistent," and "Positive" remarks. Remarkably, FIVE's Dubai hotels are the first in the UAE to receive International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-REC), ensuring 100% renewable electricity and aligning seamlessly with the UAE's 'Year of Sustainability.' FIVE's governance practices, evaluated as part of its world-leading ESG rating, achieved 'A+' for Code of Business Ethics and 'A+' for Compliance Procedures—the highest marks possible.

​​​​​​About Nasdaq Dubai:

Nasdaq Dubai is the international financial exchange serving the region between Western Europe and East Asia. It welcomes regional as well as global issuers that seek regional and international investment. The exchange currently lists shares, derivatives, Sukuk (Islamic bonds), conventional bonds and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS). The majority shareholder of Nasdaq Dubai is Dubai Financial Market with a two-thirds stake. Borse Dubai owns one third of the shares. The regulator of Nasdaq Dubai is the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

About Five Holdings (BVI) Limited:

FIVE Holdings is a vertically integrated real estate development and hospitality entity. We focus on developing high-quality properties while providing immersive entertainment and luxurious lifestyle experiences for our guests.

About Five Hotels and Resorts:

FIVE Hotels and Resorts, which includes the hottest destinations in Dubai - the unrivalled FIVE Palm Jumeirah and the uber-cool FIVE Jumeirah Village, for a discerning group of travellers looking for an unrivalled luxury vacation experience that encompasses the iconic Beach by FIVE, Dubai’s most Insta-Famous social pool and a chic penthouse lifestyle with 269 pools and Jacuzzis. Switzerland’s ultimate dining and nightlife hotspot, FIVE Zurich showcases 45 luxurious suites and 42 suite sized lifestyle rooms with glittering skyline city views or lush forest views. Reviving Zurich’s wild side, FIVE's first international outpost hosts 7 international award-winning restaurants, a rooftop nightclub and buzzing outdoor social pool. Guests may detox before they retox at the lavish wellness spa with indoor pool and jacuzzi. Slated to open in 2023 is FIVE LUXE, JBR - a prime beach property in the heart of Jumeriah Beach Residence with sweeping sunset vistas of the Dubai Eye and Palm Jumeirah. This luxurious lifestyle destination will embody the authentic and unique Vibe at FIVE that global Millennials love. SENSORIA, ultra-luxe residences for discerning luxury aficionados at FIVE LUXE, JBR will continue FIVE’s legacy of eco-conscious luxury living.

