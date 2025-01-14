Dubai, UAE: Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has announced its collaboration with six locally and globally acclaimed architecture firms – WATG, SAOTA, Whitespace Architects, NAGA Architects, LOCI, and LW Design Group – to deliver a stunning 10 distinct architectural styles for the bespoke villas planned for the Beach Collection at Palm Jebel Ali.

Inspired by the island's unique blend of oceanfront serenity, vibrant cityscape, and the colours and forms defining its landscape, the architects have crafted an exclusive collection of 10 homes that celebrates the iconic destination’s natural beauty and urban dynamism, delivering a collection of residences that seamlessly integrate indoor-outdoor living and infuse luxury into everyday living. From minimalist elegance to bold contemporary statements, the emphasis is on creating spaces that embrace natural light and take advantage of the scenic vistas to offer residents a sanctuary of tranquillity and exclusivity, aligned with Nakheel’s vision for Palm Jebel Ali.

Situated on prime beachfront locations, the five- and six-bedroom villas from the Beach Collection range from 7,300 sq ft to 8,500 sq ft, offering unparalleled privacy and exclusivity. Each villa boasts a unique and contemporary façade, meticulously designed to complement the coastal setting. Grand entryways with double-height volumes lead to expansive living spaces, where floor-to-ceiling windows showcase captivating views of the Arabian Gulf.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “With its breathtaking oceanfront views and ambitious vision, Palm Jebel Ali has inspired some of the world’s leading architectural minds to design bespoke masterpieces for The Beach Collection. These unique villas embody luxury, sophisticated design and a seamless connection with nature, a testament to the success of our collaboration, showcasing the individual brilliance of each architect while capturing the essence of this extraordinary destination. This collaboration brings to life our vision for exceptional homes that cater to inspired tastes and lifestyles.”

The inspiration behind The Beach Collection

US-based global design firm WATG’s Baia Luna and Crystal Springs villas in Palm Jebel Ali embody three distinct philosophies - ‘Minimal’, defined by purity of form and simplicity with clean lines and open spaces; ‘Elegant’, balancing classic beauty and modernity; and ‘Dynamic’, with fluid architectural lines and daring structural expressions. Set on the family-friendly fronds, these five- bedroom residences effortlessly reimagine a luxury lifestyle for its discerning occupants.

The design inspiration for South Africa’s SAOTA and their Ocean Whisper and Bluejay villas respond to Palm Jebel Ali’s unique location at the intersection of the ocean, the metropolis of Dubai, and the desert landscapes. This is reflected in the use of subtle curves mimicking the form of the waves; a material palette of light plasters, soothing beige tones, and warm metals; and a contemporary and modern design approach aligned with Dubai’s future.

With open spaces, sustainable materials, and energy-efficient elements, Indigo Ocean residences reflect a seamless connection between architecture and nature. Designed by Whitespace Architects (WSA), an award-winning international, home-grown firm headquartered in Dubai, these villas embody a thoughtful balance of artistry and functionality. The design draws inspiration from Palm Jebel Ali’s unique landscape, harmonising contemporary luxury with the surrounding environment.

Ranked in 2022 as one of the Top 10 Designers and Architects in the MENA region, NAGA Architects has designed Cyan Sky, Blue Horizon, and Pacific Breeze villas on Palm Jebel Ali. The homes embody the spirit of the sea and feature refined materials and finishes to enrich the island lifestyle. Envisioned as an oasis of calmness, the expansive family spaces in each villa invite light and flow while the open kitchens blend functionality with style.

Drawing inspiration from the local context, the Cobalt villas by Dubai-based LOCI are deeply informed by the region’s unique social, environmental, and material characteristics. Each design thoughtfully addresses these elements through a rhythmic composition and layering of spaces, creating a harmonious balance between openness and privacy, environmental protection, and shading, while maximising breathtaking beach and sea views. The choice of materials reflects local characteristics, with an emphasis on both horizontal and vertical elements that enhance visual flow.

The design approach of LW Design for the Wave Crest villas focuses on sophisticated detailing and layering of the façades and follows three themes to harmonise the expansive views of the exterior with the exquisite interiors. ‘Nature’ villas have a minimal yet considered material palette with natural stone textures layered with warm timber tones; ‘Contemporary’ villas use refined materials and brass detailing for strong and bold contrasts; and the ‘White’ themed villas follow a neutral colour palette with refined details, contrasting metals, and marble to enhance the perception of light.

Palm Jebel Ali’s seven islands span 13.4 kilometres, feature 16 fronds and over 90 kilometres of beachfront, and it marks the beginning of a new growth corridor in the Jebel Ali area, underlining the expansion of the emirate, in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. The landmark development is designed with several mixed-use pedestrian-friendly neighbourhoods offering panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf. Residents and visitors will enjoy an abundance of recreational spaces, catering to a diverse array of lifestyles and interests with a focus on smart city technologies and sustainable practices.

Nakheel’s projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision.

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is a member of Dubai Holding and is one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, offering a diverse range of residential communities as well as a robust land sales portfolio across unique and highly sought-after locations. Combining the long-standing experience and expertise of Meraas, Nakheel, Meydan and Dubai Properties, the portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project and facilities management. Each development is built to sell, offering a unique opportunity to be a part of Dubai's vibrant future. Residents living in its developments can enjoy unique and attractive lifestyle opportunities to meet the evolving needs.

Meraas plays a key role in the development of communities that stimulate creative urban culture and represent some of Dubai’s most sought-after locations. Residential communities of Meraas include the prestigious Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters Residences, Nikki Beach Residences, City Walk Residences, Central Park at City Walk, Cherrywoods, Port de La Mer and Villa Amalfi.

Nakheel whose landmark projects form an impressive portfolio of master communities that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s master developments include Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai Islands and the iconic Palm Jumeirah, spanning 15,000 hectares and accommodating nearly 740,000 people.

Meydan is the visionary concept of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Its portfolio includes Mohammed Bin Rashid City, District One and the Canal Front Residences.

Dubai Properties is responsible for some of the most iconic property developments and destinations across Dubai, including Business Bay and Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) – the first single-phase, 40-tower residential development in the world. Its residential communities in Dubailand include The Villa, Al Waha, Serena, Villanova, Mudon and Remraam, while projects around the Dubai Creek within Jaddaf Waterfront include Dubai Wharf and Manazel Al Khor.