​​Riyadh – Najm for Insurance Services has signed a cooperation agreement with Elm Company during its participation in the global Money20/20 Middle East conference, held in Riyadh from September 15 to 17.

The agreement aims to establish a legal framework governing the relationship between the two companies in the areas of data exchange and technological services. This initiative seeks to enhance the quality of services provided to beneficiaries.

The agreement was signed by Acting CEO of Najm, Mr. Abdullah Abdulrahman Al-Khalaf, and CEO of Elm, Mr. Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Omayer, in the presence of Mr. Mohammed Al-Mazroua, Director of Insurance Services Supervision at the Insurance Authority.

Under this agreement, both parties will provide joint services for data processing, sharing, transfer, and exchange, as well as cooperate in the development and protection of digital systems. The agreement also includes regular consultations to explore ways to improve project execution, establish effective plans and procedures, and strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

On the sidelines of the signing ceremony, Acting CEO of Najm for Insurance Services, Mr. Abdullah Abdulrahman Al-Khalaf, stated: “This agreement reflects Najm’s commitment to supporting digital transformation in the insurance sector through strategic national partnerships with leading companies such as Elm. This step reinforces Najm’s efforts to expand the implementation of innovative digital solutions that ensure data protection and enhance operational efficiency, positively impacting the quality of services provided to customers and beneficiaries.”

He added: “This agreement represents an important step toward building an advanced and secure digital infrastructure for the insurance sector. We are confident that this collaboration will deliver added value to customers and support the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.”