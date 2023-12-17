Taif, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Contributing to the enhancement of a healthier quality of life, Nahdi Medical Company, has announced the opening of its sixth branch within ‘NahdiCare’ clinics in the city of Taif. Taif has recently garnered greater attention regarding development projects from the public and private sectors, to make it one of the world’s premier tourist destinations in line with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. With that in mind, Nahdi Medical Company has been keen to contribute to the urban prosperity of the city of Taif by strengthening its primary healthcare offering and making Nahdi’s omnihealth services available and accessible to its residents, visitors, and tourists – with the ultimate goal of adding beats to the lives of its Guests every day.

From his part, Eng. Yasser Joharji, Chief Executive Officer at Nahdi Medical Company, expressed how content he is at the opening of the new ‘NahdiCare’ Clinics, and said: “We look forward to Taif’s ongoing development and prosperity; a city renowned for decades for its domestic tourism. Today, we are delighted to open a new branch of ‘NahdiCare’ Clinics so that we can be in greater proximity to our guests, wherever they may be. With this advancement, we strive to redefine the concept of providing our omnihealth services through our network of branches, primary healthcare services in addition to our digital services which contribute to achieving the goals of transforming Taif into a global tourist destination.”

Eng. Yasser added: “The opening of ‘NahdiCare’ Clinics in Taif is the latest accomplishment of Nahdi Medical Company for 2023. Our network of clinics has also expanded into new locations in Obhur in Jeddah in addition to Al-Shawqiyah in Makkah Al-Mukarramah; bringing the total number of ‘NahdiCare’ Clinics to six, and that acts as a reflection of our expansion plans throughout the Kingdom in the coming years.”

The medical services provided at the NahdiCare Clinics in the city of Taif include numerous medical specialties, covering pediatrics, gynecology, dermatology, dentistry, Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT), family medicine, an internal medicine clinic, an optometry clinic, orthopedics and other various specialized clinics that amount to more than 16 specialized clinics. Taif’s NahdiCare Clinics also houses an emergency department to provide urgent medical care to Guests around the clock, in addition to offering pharmaceutical services and specialized virtual medical consultations which Nahdi has ensured the availability of to serve all of its Guests across the Kingdom.

The NahdiCare clinics in Taif have also been equipped with the latest technologies to improve Guests’ experiences as soon as they arrive. Features at the clinics include the option of self-registration which allows Guests to register their attendance electronically and head directly to the clinic without the need to wait in the reception lobby. Additionally, the clinics’ systems are linked with Guests’ health records and medical prescriptions as well as other advanced technical elements that enhance and facilitate Guest experiences and offer healthcare services in line with the best international standards.

For more information on NahdiCare clinics in Taif, visit the dedicated NahdiCare clinic website, download the NahdiCare clinics application. Guests can also visit NahdiCare clinics during working hours; medical services are available from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the clinics located on the Airport Road.