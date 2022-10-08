15 students per classroom.. housing for students, faculty members and school staff.. educational, artistic and athletic programs

El Gouna, Hurghada: On Friday evening, a founding day celebration was held in El Gouna to reveal the plans for Manara School, the first of its kind in Egypt, one that aspires to pave the way for the next generation of talented future leaders to shape a more prosperous and equitable world, through an immersive and rigorous educational journey that develops their intellectual, physical, social and life skills.

The Founding Day was attended by Major General Amr Hanafi, the Red Sea Governor, Professor Sir Magdy Yacoub, Dr. Nadia Makram Ebeid, Mrs. Yousriya Loza Sawiris, Eng. Samih Sawiris, Eng. Naguib Sawiris, Nassef Sawiris, Naguib Samih Sawiris, Onsi Naguib Sawiris, Mrs. Hoda Serafim and Mrs. Heba Eskandar, Director of Development at Orascom.

In his keynote address, the Red Sea Governor Major General Hanafi highlighted that “the private sector is a partner in development, and has a pivotal role to play; and the government seeks to enhance that role, by growing private sector contribution in various development projects. We are ready to provide our full support to the private sector for such projects.”

Naguib Samih Sawiris also announced the appointment of the school’s board of trustees that is chaired by himself, and joined by Eng. Omar El Hamamsy, CEO of Orascom Development Holding, Dr. Eskander Tooma, former advisor to the Egyptian Capital Market Authority, Noura Selim, Executive Director of Sawiris Foundation for Social Development, and Peter Saliba, Head of Manara School.

During the ceremony, the school’s Board of Trustees announced that all the necessary licenses required by the Ministry of Education are being applied for, in addition to finalizing the design of housing facilities for students, faculty members and other school staff.

“I am proud to announce the establishment of Manara School, a dream that I had for years, and was inspired by the philanthropic legacy of my grandparents. I decided to not only continue investing in education, but to present an innovative opportunity for a specific purpose: giving talented, high-potential teenagers an unprecedented opportunity to make a difference in society by developing independence and cultivating leadership abilities that are only possible in an ideal educational environment both inside and outside of classrooms, in a world class school” said Naguib Samih Sawiris, Chairman of Orascom Development Holding, commenting on the school establishment announcement.

Sawiris added: "The educational program at Manara School will help students develop the most important life skills through a healthy daily routine. As well as instilling a sense of responsibility in students and strengthening their love and appreciation for Egypt, through an expedition program that ensures, throughout their years at Manara, students visit the country’s most important landmarks and attractions as part of their learning journey. The school provides students with a rigorous educational program, along with an academic, leadership and athletic program, in addition to community service activities and daily household tasks like cooking, cleaning, etc., our goal is to provide students with an integrated and full life experience.”

The school will be supported by two non-profit foundations whose focus is on providing student scholarships. Scholarships will be awarded on a sliding scale based on demonstrated financial need. Manara will accept up to 60 students who are eligible to enroll in grade 8 in its first year that will start by September 2023, taking them in for five years through till the end of secondary school.

Students admitted to the school will be selected according to clear criteria to ensure non-discrimination and diversity of students , whether they are students from public, private or international schools, from all governorates of the country.

WIth plans to follow the Advanced Placement (AP) Curriculum, Manara will use an independent learning methodology, with a transformative approach focused on small classes that engage students through critical thinking and problem solving.

“What distinguishes Manara from other schools is the small classrooms that operate with an average of fifteen students . Manara established collaborative partnerships with leading residential schools in the world and has already attracted exceptionally highly qualified faculty members from diverse backgrounds, in addition to subject matter mastery. We will give students the chance to communicate with top professionals and industry leaders in Egypt and abroad, in addition to learning different life skills. Manara will provide students with the opportunity to participate in national, regional, and international activities, conferences and seminars” said Peter Saliba, the Head of Manara School.

Mr. Saliba added: " The school administration will focus on making Egyptian heritage and history a core part of the school’s curriculum. The school will be guided by and reflect cultural relevance in all areas of school life, from the choice of food that is served in the dining hall, to the choice of locations and sites planned for school trips, and community service learning and activities students will engage in. We will also ensure respecting cultural and religious differences.”

The school's faculty and staff will be resident on campus and will be available to students 24/7. In addition to the faculty and staff, a medical team will be present to attend to the physical and mental health of students, with deep experience in adolescent psychology and development to provide students with all means of safety and comfort. The school is committed to financially support all students who receive admission to Manara through a financial support program based on proven family income and financial need.

https://manaraschool.org/

