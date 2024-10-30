The 12-storey residential building, inspired by Emirati architecture, draws inspiration from traditional Barjeel wind towers and the elegance of the dhow boat. It will offer 166 luxury apartments, state-of-the-art Emirati-inspired amenities, and a serene outdoor Ghaf garden.

Avenue Residence 7 by NABNI is conveniently located within walking distance of the Discovery Gardens metro station in the vibrant Al Furjan community and has easy access to the major highways.

Dubai, UAE: NABNI Developments, one of Dubai’s leading Emirati real estate developers known for delivering international standards of excellence, proudly announces its latest residential project in Al Furjan, Avenue Residence 7 by NABNI. Following the successful sales of Avenue Residence 1-6, Avenue Residence 7 is NABNI's first Emirati-inspired off-plan project in Dubai. Set to be completed in Q1 2027, this new addition to the Avenue Residences collection showcases a unique blend of Emirati heritage and modern design.

NABNI Developments celebrated the launch of the project with an exclusive grand ceremony at the Hilton, Al Habtoor City, Dubai on 29 October 2024. The event was attended by NABNI stakeholders and the senior leadership team, including Abdulrahman Abdulla Alsuwaidi, Co-Founder & Chairman, Badr Abdulla Alsuwaidi, Co-Founder & CEO, and Khalid Abdulrahman Alsuwaidi, Chief Commercial Officer.

The luxurious 12-storey apartment building represents a new chapter in NABNI Developments' success story. Featuring an Emirati-inspired facade influenced by Barjeel wind towers and the dhow boat, the building will house 166 luxury apartments, comprising 63 one-bedroom, 84 two-bedroom, and 19 three-bedroom units. Every apartment is meticulously designed with sophisticated living spaces and exquisite finishes. Kitchens will come equipped with built-in appliances, and the units will showcase premium fittings that exude luxury and elegance. Residents will also enjoy a wide range of Emirati-inspired amenities, including two pristine outdoor swimming pools, Majlis/Residents lounge, jogging track, a fully equipped fitness studio, a dedicated children's play area, and a serene outdoor Ghaf garden.

“We are excited to announce the launch of Avenue Residence 7 by NABNI, our newest residential development in Al Furjan. This latest project aligns with NABNI Developments' strategy to enhance our portfolio of high-quality, luxury residential offerings in prime locations,” said Khalid Alsuwaidi, Chief Commercial Officer of NABNI Developments. He added, “Our latest project meets the growing demand for family-friendly living spaces while expanding our market reach in Dubai. This project reflects our commitment to local culture, innovation, quality, and sustainability, solidifying NABNI’s position as a leader in the real estate sector.”

Building on its legacy of luxury residences in Al Furjan, Avenue Residence 7 by NABNI integrates modern luxury with influences from UAE’s rich cultural heritage, creating a sophisticated yet welcoming atmosphere. The carefully selected interior finishes and materials, such as travertine and natural stone, reflect the surrounding environment and elevate the essence of opulent living. The building's layout fosters connectivity and interaction among residents, with outdoor spaces, designed to encourage community engagement.

The residential development will be constructed with a focus on environmental responsibility and energy efficiency, contributing towards a sustainable future. The building utilizes sustainable stone materials that require minimal maintenance, reduce heat and offer high durability, resulting in long-term savings for residents.

Scheduled for completion in Q1 2027, Avenue Residence 7 by NABNI offers a prime location just minutes from the Discovery Gardens metro station in the vibrant Al Furjan community. This prime residential area provides excellent connectivity and easy access to Dubai’s main attractions, schools, retail outlets, mosques, multi-faith places of worship, and more.

NABNI Developments offers an attractive 40% payable during the construction phase and 60% upon completion.

Avenue Residence 7 by NABNI offers a remarkable lifestyle with refined elegance, and exceptional amenities, all inspired by the highest standards of quality and attention to detail.

About NABNI Developments

NABNI Developments is one of the leading real estate developers to provide an international standard of excellence to Dubai. With an impressive track record as a developer, NABNI Developments holds an impeccable reputation for extraordinary quality in design and material used. The owners personally ensure superb attention to detail that elevates life through artistic design elements, capturing the height of sophistication and grandeur.

Formerly known as Al Jaziri Properties, NABNI Developments was founded 25 years ago to provide selective buyers with unique and unprecedented properties in Dubai. Its notable portfolio includes the iconic Business Avenue building in the Al Khabaisi Area and the Lamborghini Building on Sheikh Zayed Road.

