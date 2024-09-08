Muscat – Muzn, the Islamic banking window of the National Bank of Oman (NBO), conducted its 2nd Shari’a Supervisory Board (SSB) Meeting of 2024. This significant event gathered esteemed Shari’a board members, reaffirming Muzn's unwavering commitment to Shari’a compliance in its financial solutions.

Present at the meeting were the esteemed members of the Shari’a Supervisory Board, chaired by Mufti Dr Muhammad Zubair Usmani, accompanied by His Highness Al-Sayyid Dr Adham Al Said, Sheikh Dr AbdulRahman Al-Saadi, and Sheikh Dr Saleh Nasser Al Kharusi.

It was a privilege to welcome Ms Amal Bahwan, Chairperson of the NBO Board of Directors, and Mr Padmanabhan Ananthan, a member of the NBO Board. Their leadership and insights greatly enriched discussions, and their dedication to NBO’s shared goals was truly inspiring and praiseworthy.

Salima Al Marzooqi, Chief Islamic Banking Officer, said, “Cultivating the principles of Shari’a in our financial solutions is at the core of Muzn's mission. Our 2nd Shari’a Supervisory Board Meeting of the year 2024 signifies our enduring dedication to fostering the Islamic finance sector's growth in Oman. By collaborating with our esteemed Shari’a Board members, we are actively shaping the future of Islamic banking, ensuring our products and services align with the highest standards of Shari’a compliance. We remain dedicated to delivering seamless solutions whilst always putting our customers' values first."

Muzn stands at the forefront of the Islamic banking sector, offering competitive and qualitative financial solutions that align with Shari’a values. Notable among the latest products are the Structured Deposit Products, a Shari’a alternative to Bill Discounting through Wakala, a Corporate Term Wakala based on Wakala Bil Istithmar, and eco-friendly Islamic credit cards. The Shari’a Supervisory Board reviewed the Shari’a review Reports for the designated time frame and provided their satisfaction that the bank is in compliance with Shari’a guidelines.

Muzn, where Shari’a principles and modern banking innovation converge, is committed to serving both existing and new customers in accordance with the highest standards of Islamic finance. For further information about Muzn Islamic Banking's range of products, please contact 24770001 or visit www.muzn.om.