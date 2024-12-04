Misr University of Science and Technology (MUST) is proud to announce a groundbreaking advancement in medical education in the Middle East. For the first time, the university's Medicine College will use advanced smart glasses technology to live stream surgeries to its students through its partnership with Zoom and Interactivo.

This cutting-edge technology allows surgeons to live stream their operations to students via Zoom, offering an immersive, real-time learning environment.

The smart glasses enable surgeons to stream surgeries directly to an interactive screen, allowing students to follow the procedure step-by-step. While watching the surgery live, students can ask questions and receive immediate responses from the surgeon, ensuring a highly interactive and immersive learning environment. The use of Zoom as the platform for live streaming facilitates seamless communication between the operating room and the classroom, providing a flexible and accessible way for students to learn.

A Competitive Edge for MUST’s Medicine College

This revolutionary initiative delivers numerous benefits and strengthens Misr University’s competitive position in medical education:

Real-Time Interaction: Zoom’s interactive features allow students to engage directly with surgeons, asking questions and receiving immediate feedback during procedures, bridging the gap between theory and practice.

interactive features allow students to engage directly with surgeons, asking questions and receiving immediate feedback during procedures, bridging the gap between theory and practice. Accessibility: Students can remotely observe complex surgeries, regardless of location, ensuring access to procedures that might otherwise be restricted by space .

Students can remotely observe complex surgeries, regardless of location, ensuring access to procedures that might otherwise be restricted by space Technological Leadership: This innovative combination of smart glasses and Zoom positions MUST as a regional leader in medical education, offering cutting-edge tools and experiences unmatched by other institutions.

This initiative highlights MUST’s forward-thinking approach, giving students a unique educational experience and access to advanced learning resources.

Dr. Nehad ElMahboub, Dean of the Medicine College at MUST, noted, “The integration of smart glasses and Zoom into our curriculum ensures that every student benefits from a front-row seat to live surgeries. This technology enables seamless interaction between students and surgeons, enhancing learning beyond the traditional classroom or operating room.”

Adding his remarks on the success of this collaboration, Mohannad AlKalash, Zoom’s METAP Region Managing Director, stated:

“I am excited to share a message highlighting the success of our partnership between Zoom and MUST in advancing medical education.

Through our collaboration, we have harnessed cutting-edge technology to create impactful learning experiences that transcend geographical barriers. The integration of Zoom’s robust virtual platform with MUST’s innovative curriculum has allowed us to reach a wider audience of medical professionals and students, providing them with essential training and resources that are crucial in today’s healthcare landscape.By leveraging Zoom’s features, we can conduct live lectures, host Q&A sessions, and facilitate workshops, ensuring that knowledge is effectively shared and retained.

Our commitment to utilizing technology in education is paving the way for a brighter future in healthcare. Together, we are making strides toward improving patient care and outcomes, ultimately impacting human lives positively.”

With this innovative setup, students across all academic levels are enjoying unprecedented access to intricate surgeries, previously limited by space or scheduling restrictions. Misr University for Science and Technology remains at the forefront of medical education in the region, combining technology with hands-on learning to better prepare future healthcare professionals.