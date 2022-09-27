Muscat Hospitality Academy (MHA) launched by Heart of Hospitality (HOH), has

partnered with the École hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) Group, Switzerland — the world’s leading source of hospitality education and advisory services, has opened its first Vocational Education and Training, ‘VET by EHL‘, licensed training institute in Oman. With the collaboration and support of the Ministry of Labour and the National Training Fund. MHA is spearheading vocational education in hospitality, upholding the Nation’s vision and booming prospects in the Oman Tourism industry per se.

Muscat Hospitality Academy (MHA) in partnership with EHL Group, Switzerland, sets the standards in excellence for Vocational Education and Training in Hospitality, offering the next generation an exciting opportunity to build their career in the hospitality industry, both within Oman and globally. The academy will initially focus on various level programs in four key specializations — culinary, F&B service, rooms, and hotel administration. MHA has identified industry experts to deliver the VET by EHL program in Oman who then successfully move to the intensive - VET by EHL ‘Train-The-Trainer’ Program.

The program aims to equip experts with EHL’s renowned facilitation techniques to deliver the four pathways at a global standard. EHL conducts regular audits in line with their international standards for quality assurance.

MHA's vision is to support Oman’s national imperative in driving tourism as a key enabler for economic sustainability and development. MHA is driven by its mission of becoming the market leader in Vocational Education and Training standards in Oman to unlock a brand’s full potential through its human capital.

The Director & Regional Head at EHL Advisory Services for South Asia, Middle East & Myanmar, Mr Aman Aditya Sachdev shares, “The VET by EHL Swiss Professional

Diploma Program is based on the principles of the world-renowned Swiss Competency Framework. It has been developed over two years with the involvement of EHL subject matter experts, faculty members, and feedback from the global hospitality industry. The objective is to prepare the youth for frontline job roles in the hospitality industry at global standards. Students of the VET by EHL program in Oman will be at a significant advantage with future employers, in global mobility and their career progression."

Mrs. Amina Al Zadjali, the Managing Director for Muscat Hospitality Academy, emphasizes that the timing is perfect for the launch of the VET by EHL program in Oman, “There are currently over 300 Hotels and Resorts within the Sultanate of Oman and several new developments to open in 2022 and 2023 – creating a current demand of approximately 12, 400 hospitality staff required within the next 12 months. The current capacity to train hospitality staff within the Sultanate of Oman will not meet the current demand and therefore we need to rapidly increase the capacity to train Omanis for job opportunities within this growing sector. We aim to focus on entry-level to supervisory level training for 2022/2023 and will introduce additional higher level training programs from 2023 - creating life-long career training opportunities within the hospitality sector in partnership with EHL - the World’s No.1 Hospitality School. Muscat Hospitality Academy’s curriculum, training material and methodology of training is 100% EHL, delivered by EHL certified facilitators.”

“Our Learning Management System (LMS), which is an on-line software application/web-based technology used to train, and assess students – is directly linked to the EHL system in Switzerland and provides detailed analytics and feedback for our facilitators and students which will be an essential part of the VET by EHL Professional Programs.”

Mrs. Amina continues, “We have partnered with the best in the world and have seen the results Vocational training delivers, which is not only adopted in Switzerland but also in countries such as Singapore, Germany, Australia and, The United States of America - all of which have highly successful systems. Year after year, EHL achieves top positions in university rankings and industry awards based on academic quality, reputation among employers, and contributions to research. For the last four years in a row, EHL was ranked number one among hospitality management universities worldwide, according to the QS World University Rankings (in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022).“

“When it comes to students, we are seeking individuals who are passionate about hospitality and service excellence – who wish to pursue and dedicate their career to one of the fastest growing industries in the world. We can also share that we have had very positive support from the hospitality sector within Oman and are excited to welcome the first batch of Omani students in October this year. All our Omani students, upon successful completion of the Foundation and Intermediate VET by EHL Professional Programs, will be guaranteed employment with leading Hotels and Resorts throughout Oman. I also take this opportunity to thank all our hospitality partners: Six Senses Zighy Bay, Transom Catering, Shangri-La Al Husn, Muscat, Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah, Muscat, Muscat Hills Resort, Fraser Suites Muscat, Radisson Blu Muscat, Hormuz Grand Muscat – A Radisson Collection Hotel, Mysk by Shaza – Al Mouj, Muscat, Kempinski Hotel – Muscat, Ramada Encore by Wyndham – Muscat, Intercity Hotels and Fanar Hotel & Residences.”

She concludes, “Muscat Hospitality Academy has recently been audited by EHL and we have received very positive feedback. We believe we will be a flagship training centre within the GCC and have high expectations moving forward. Students are welcome to attend our upcoming OPEN DAYS.”

Muscat Hospitality Academy is now hosting OPEN DAYS weekly within September and October 2022 for the first batch of VET by EHL Professional students. Prospective students can contact on 9931 4332 or the MHA Website for the details.

For more information, please visit www.mha-om.com.



About EHL Group:

EHL Group is the global reference in education, innovation and consulting for the hospitality and service sector. In the global hospitality industry, EHL Group is continually recognized by industry leaders, trusted for academic quality with its flagship, EHL Hospitality Business School, founded in 1893 as Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne. EHL Group, through its graduates and applied research and consulting services are shaping the future of the industry. For the fourth year in a row (2019,2020, 2021& 2022) EHL Hospitality Business School has been ranked as No.1 university by QS World University Ranking for hospitality and leisure management studies.



EHL Group now offers a wide range of leading educational programs, from apprenticeships to master's degrees, as well as professional and executive education, on three campuses in Switzerland and Singapore. EHL Group also offers consulting and certification services to companies and learning centers around the world.



www.ehlgroup.com



About Muscat Hospitality Academy:

Muscat Hospitality Academy is part of Heart of Hospitality (HOH). Heart of Hospitality is a subsidiary of Muscat Investment House (MIH). Founded in 1992, Muscat Investment House has expanded over the past three decades to become one of the largest and most prominent business conglomerates in the Sultanate of Oman. Renowned for its distinctive creative vision and emphasis on community development, MIH acts as a flagship company orchestrating more than twenty diversified, high-powered subsidiaries throughout Oman and the Gulf.



The training academy is based in Madinat Al Ilam, Muscat – Oman. The objective of Muscat Hospitality Academy is aligned with Oman Vision 2040, focusing on driving tourism as a key enabler for economic sustainability and development, by placing Omani nationals in the frontline of hospitality, providing skilled labour for investors and operators - thus reducing youth unemployment.



Muscat Hospitality Academy will provide ongoing development and training to

ensure lifelong learning and career advancement in the hospitality sector, with

additional programs to be launched soon.

www.mha-om.com