Musanadah Facilities Management, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading integrated facilities management companies, has been announced as an inaugural partner of the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) azm Program, an initiative designed to upskill Saudi nationals and accelerate career opportunities in the Kingdom’s facilities management sector.

The azm Program will enroll eligible Saudis into tailor-made skilling programs, equipping them with technical knowledge and practical experience, while facilitating their placement into entry-level roles aligned with Musanadah’s operational requirements.

As part of its commitment, Musanadah will actively participate in program design, delivery, learner support, selection and post-graduation hiring, ensuring participants receive world-class training, on-the-job learning opportunities and meaningful employment upon graduation.

Vijay Kavasseri, Musanadah’s Operations Director, said: “We are proud to be named as an inaugural partner of the azm program, which aligns perfectly with our Saudization and localization initiatives. Today, more than 25 percent of our engineering staff are Saudi nationals, and this partnership takes our efforts to the next level by contributing directly to community development and workforce upskilling.”

Nigel Wright, Musanadah’s Managing Director, added: “As part of our mission to remain closely aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 goals, we are proud to partner with PIF on this initiative. Supporting community and workforce development through programs like azm is central to our sustainable growth strategy. We commend PIF for launching this visionary initiative, which complements our position as integrated IFM experts on Vision 2030 projects, such as the UNESCO World Heritage Site of AlUla and other iconic infrastructure across the Kingdom.”

Musanadah’s partnership with the program underscores its long-term dedication to hiring and developing Saudi talent through structured career pathways. The company will provide full learner support and on-the-job training throughout the program. Successful graduates will be offered positions at Musanadah, ensuring sustainable career growth and retention within the industry.

Equally important, Musanadah will contribute to the design and validation of the program curriculum, ensuring training outcomes directly reflect the operational needs of the facilities management sector. By doing so, the company guarantees program graduates are prepared to seamlessly transition into professional roles and make an immediate impact.

With a Kingdom-wide service network, Musanadah offers comprehensive and customized integrated facilities management solutions to clients in the critical infrastructure, governmental, commercial, educational, leisure, residential, hospitality and retail sectors.

In 2024, Musanadah was awarded the coveted title of ‘Best FM Company in Saudi Arabia’ at the SBIS Awards together with a series of other industry awards and accolades, reaffirming its position as a leader in the Saudi FM sector.

