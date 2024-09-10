Dubai, UAE – musafir.com, a premier online travel agency in the UAE, has entered into a strategic partnership with Czech Tourism to promote Czechia as a must-visit destination for travelers from the UAE. This collaboration is poised to elevate travel experiences by offering exclusive packages that highlight Czechia’s stunning landscapes, rich history, and vibrant culture.

The partnership will see musafir.com and Czech Tourism jointly launching a series of marketing campaigns, including dynamic social media promotions, engaging content, and various promotional activities. The focus will be on bringing Czechia’s unique attractions to the forefront, with special attention to iconic destinations such as Prague, the medieval town of Cesky Krumlov, the luxurious spa town of Karlovy Vary, and the picturesque countryside. These efforts aim to inspire travelers to explore the charm and beauty of this Central European destination.

musafir.com’s offerings will include meticulously curated all-inclusive holiday packages that cover every aspect of the travel experience. From flights and 4- or 5-star accommodations to guided city tours and comprehensive visa assistance, each package is designed to ensure a seamless and enjoyable journey for every traveler.

Raheesh Babu, COO of musafir.com , expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "This collaboration with Czech Tourism reflects our dedication to providing diverse and enriching travel experiences for our customers. Czechia is a destination that truly has it all – from breathtaking scenery to cultural landmarks – and we are thrilled to bring these experiences to our audience."

The collaboration also includes exclusive content on the musafir.com platform, featuring detailed travel guides, destination highlights, and personalized recommendations. This content, along with a streamlined booking process and competitive pricing, will make it easier than ever for travelers to plan and enjoy a trip to the Czech Republic.

Barbara Andelová, International Marketing Manager - New Markets at Czech Tourism, commented on the partnership: "Teaming up with musafir.com allows us to connect with a broader audience in the MENA region and showcase Czechia’s diverse cultural offerings and natural beauty. We are confident that this initiative will not only attract more visitors but also deepen their appreciation for our country’s heritage and landscapes."

This partnership is expected to significantly boost the visibility of Czechia as a premier travel destination, strengthening tourism ties between Czechia and Middle East and contributing to the growth of the Czech tourism industry.

-Ends-

About musafir.com

musafir.com is a leading online travel agency. musafir.com was founded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani and Sachin Gadoya in August 2007 to serve leisure customers, branching out into business travel in 2017. musafir.com has a presence across four countries: the UAE, Qatar, India and now KSA. Offering flights to over 3,000 destinations, hotel stays at more than 1 million properties around the world, holiday experiences and much more, services provided by musafir.com include search & bookings on numerous flights and hotels, tourist visa (application & assistance), international tourist visa assistance, and holiday packages. musafir.com manages corporate travel for more than 1000 companies in GCC. musafir.com is the GSA partner for Fly Egypt and Salam Air. Since its inception, musafir.com has served over a million customers through its flagship website & branch network.

Follow for the latest news: @musafirdotcom; @musafirbiz

About Czechia:

Czechia, in Central Europe, is a country that's known for over twelve hundred castles, twelve UNESCO World Heritage Sites, thermal spa’s, crystals, glass, native beer and a long history. Apart from Prague, and known for it’s therapeutic spas in Karlovy Vary, Czechia has picturesque places like Český Krumlov, South Moravian region – Brno and the beautiful cultural Landscape the Lednice – Valtice complex. The local currency is Czech Korona.

About VFS Global:

VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. VFS Global, headquartered in Dubai, UAE, has Swiss parentage and is a portfolio company of EQT, a leading global private equity firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. VFS Global, in its continuous endeavour to offer a holistic solution to its Client Governments, has set up full-fledged 360* Tourism Services function within the organization. There have been numerous projects where VFS Global has worked with various Tourism Boards and Embassies across the world to promote the respective destinations.

Currently, VFS Global has its presence across 140 + countries and has been associated with 12 tourism boards globally, providing them a wide range of sales, marketing, and PR solutions.

VFS Global is the official Tourism Representative of CzechTourism in the Middle East.