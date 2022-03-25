Abu Dhabi, UAE: Multiply Group (ADX: Multiply or the “Group”), a technology-enabled holding company based in Abu Dhabi, announced today that it will be investing AED 367 million into the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA) landmark initial public offering as a cornerstone investor.

The Group’s latest investment follows a series of strategic acquisitions, which looks to create a unique technology-enabled ecosystem to pursue growth across five vertical segments: media and communications, utilities, ventures, wellness and beauty, and digital economy. The past year saw Multiply Group acquire stakes in UAE-based assets with substantial earning potential and international high growth firms, including U.S. vehicle-focused digital media platform Firefly, global visual content firm Getty Images, Rihanna's direct-to-consumer e-commerce fashion firm Savage X Fenty, PAL Cooling Holding, Emirates Driving Company, and Viola Communications.

Samia Bouazza, CEO and Managing Director at Multiply Group, said: "Our interest in DEWA’s public offering is driven by our confidence in the UAE’s economy. DEWA has successfully cemented its position as one of the region’s leading fully integrated utilities companies by capitalizing on its strong market fundamentals and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

“The company’s unique positioning, attractive financial profile and clear strategic objectives make it an attractive investment for Multiply Group. Furthermore, as regional capital markets continue to perform favorably, we believe that our investment into DEWA will generate substantial value for our shareholders.”

Multiply Group benefits from a strong leverage-free liquidity position, having raised AED 3.1 billion in a pre-listing private placement that was 16 times oversubscribed. The company’s strategy is to pursue profitable growth through a diversified portfolio striking a balance between steady companies that generate recurring income and high-growth businesses.

About Multiply Group

Multiply Group is an Abu Dhabi-based technology-enabled holding company with global presence across five industries, including media and communications, utilities, ventures, wellness and beauty, and digital economy. The Group’s diversified portfolio strikes a balance between steady companies that generate recurring income and high-growth businesses.

With a forward-thinking outlook, the Group continues to expand by organically growing existing businesses, empowering them with capital, technology and tools to acquire or create innovative solutions, gain operational excellence, scale up and become leaders in their industries. In terms of inorganic growth, Multiply Group pursues disruptive, tech-driven and scalable acquisitions, with sustainable growth potential, particularly focusing on the digital economy.

Multiply Group’s investments span many industries including businesses such as Emirates Driving Company, Omorfia Group, Viola Communications, Firefly and Yieldmo.

Major shareholders of Multiply Group include International Holding Company (IHC), one of the fastest growing and most valuable companies in the UAE.