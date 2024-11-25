Dubai, UAE: Muhami, the leading platform for free and credible legal guidance and She Knows Best (SKB), a community-driven platform dedicated to empowering women through connection and advice, are proud to announce their partnership. This collaboration aims to break barriers and provide women with the tools, knowledge, and support needed to navigate personal and professional challenges confidently.



With shared values of empowerment, accessibility, and credibility, the partnership between Muhami and SKB is set to redefine how women access both legal and personal support. By combining Muhami’s trusted legal expertise with SKB’s supportive sisterhood, this collaboration creates a powerful platform for women to thrive.



Bridging Legal Expertise and Community Support

For many women, accessing reliable legal guidance and community support can feel overwhelming. Together, Muhami and SKB are addressing this gap by offering:



• A Supportive Community: SKB provides a safe, anonymous platform for women to share their stories, seek advice, and connect with others who understand their experiences. Through its dedicated contact form, SKB ensures no problem or concern is too small or too large to be heard.



• Free Access to Qualified Legal Professionals: Muhami connects women with carefully vetted, qualified lawyers specialising in areas such as family law, business, and personal legal matters—all accessible through Muhami’s free platform.



• Credible Legal Knowledge: Women can access free, in-depth legal articles and guides on the Muhami platform. If the answers they need aren’t available, they can submit their questions through Ask Muhami to be connected with experienced legal experts.



• Confidential and Empowering Services: The partnership ensures that women receive sensitive, secure, and confidential support tailored to their needs.



A Shared Mission to Empower Women

Both organisations are driven by a common purpose: to empower women to take charge of their lives with knowledge and confidence.



Sam Minhas, Founder of She Knows Best, said:

"Every woman deserves a space where her voice is heard, her experiences are valued, and her journey in life is supported. She Knows Best is the perfect platform to provide this support for women worldwide. Through our collaboration with Muhami, we are ensuring that women have access to free, credible legal advice from qualified lawyers alongside the compassionate support of the SKB Sisterhood. Together, we’re equipping women with the tools they need to thrive, protect their rights, and make informed decisions."



Chris Adams, Founder of Muhami, added:

"I am incredibly proud to partner with She Knows Best, a platform that shares Muhami's core values of empowerment, credibility, and accessibility. Together with SKB, we’re breaking down barriers and ensuring that women have access to the support they need—whether it’s expert legal guidance, confidential advice, or simply a safe space to share their concerns. Sam and I are united in our mission to empower women to know their rights, understand their options, and take confident steps forward in their personal and professional lives."



About Muhami

Muhami is a forward-thinking online platform providing free and credible legal guidance and tools to individuals and businesses in the UAE and the Middle East. Dedicated to accessibility and credibility, Muhami connects users with qualified and trusted legal professionals and empowers them with free, actionable legal knowledge.



About She Knows Best (SKB)

She Knows Best is a community-focused platform committed to empowering women through connection, advice, and support. Offering a safe, anonymous space for women to share their experiences and seek advice, SKB fosters a supportive sisterhood where no voice goes unheard.



Learn More

To find out more about this partnership or access support:



View our video announcement here: Partnerships

Visit Muhami.ae for free legal resources and guidance from qualified lawyers.

Explore She Knows Best for community-driven advice and support.



Contact Information:

Chris Adams

chris@cjaconsult.com

+971 50 420 6729

