Riyadh — The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is proud to welcome Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), one of the world’s leading financial institutions, as a new Strategic Partner ahead of FII9, as well as a Presenting Partner for the upcoming FII PRIORITY Asia Summit in Tokyo.

With a history spanning more than 360 years, MUFG stands at the forefront of global finance, providing extensive services in banking, trust, securities, and asset management across a worldwide network.

This partnership underlines FII Institute’s mission of Impact on Humanity, aligning with MUFG’s vision to be the world’s most trusted financial group. Through the collaboration, MUFG will contribute to FII Institute’s global platform by engaging in thought leadership, leveraging its position as a leader in transition finance and structured finance, and supporting the Institute’s commitment to inclusive prosperity and sustainable development.

Richard Attias, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Acting CEO of the FII Institute, said: “Finance is the engine of sustainable prosperity, enabling solutions that address humanity’s greatest challenges. By joining forces with MUFG, we are expanding FII Institute’s capacity to connect capital with innovation and policy on a global scale.”

Kanetsugu Mike, Chairman, MUFG, said: “We are honored to join the FII Institute as Strategic Partner for the FII 9th Edition in Riyadh and Presenting Partner for the FII PRIORITY Asia Summit in Tokyo. At MUFG, we believe finance plays a critical role in shaping a more sustainable future. This partnership reflects our commitment to driving positive impact through innovation, collaboration, and responsible growth. We look forward to contributing to the Institute’s global platform and advancing solutions that serve society and promote long-term prosperity.”

About FII Institute

The FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Through its THINK, XCHANGE, and ACT pillars, the Institute fosters great ideas, empowers innovators, and invests in scalable solutions across critical sectors including AI and robotics, sustainability, healthcare, and education.

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world’s leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,000 locations in more than 40 countries. The Group has about 150,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to “be the world’s most trusted financial group” through close collaboration among our operating companies and to flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG’s shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.