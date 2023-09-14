New York, USA/Abu Dhabi, UAE: Mubadala Capital, the wholly owned asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, today announced the launch of a new business: Mubadala Capital Solutions, including an investment by Apollo (NYSE: APO) in its new evergreen Solutions strategy. The new platform offers bespoke solutions to investors, with a particular focus on institutional investors and family offices, and will invest globally across asset classes, providing access to a range of proprietary private market investment opportunities.

The Mubadala Capital Solutions platform is comprised of three fully integrated strategies to provide investors with access to a range of best-in-class fund managers and direct opportunities, including through tailored investment products.

The first strategy within the Mubadala Capital Solutions platform is a highly diversified evergreen investment product focusing on private market opportunities. The investment strategy has been seeded with a $2.7 billion diversified portfolio from Mubadala Capital’s balance sheet with features that include low volatility, meaningful embedded downside protection, an attractive cash yield on day one and the potential for strong asset appreciation over time. The strategy leverages Mubadala Capital’s access, existing infrastructure and track record to offer investors the opportunity to invest alongside Mubadala, the Sovereign Wealth Fund.

The second strategy is focused on Separately Managed Accounts, which provides investors with access to customized and tailored investment portfolios that meet their specific investment criteria, risk-appetite and liquidity requirements.

Finally, Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners, a joint venture between Mubadala Capital and Alpha Wave, was recently integrated into Mubadala Capital, forming the third strategy within the new Solutions platform. Established in 2019, Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners invests in top-tier investment firms and industry leading businesses that will benefit from developing a meaningful and sustainable presence in the Abu Dhabi Global Market. Launched with an initial allocation of $1 billion in 2019, Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners now has c. $1.7 billion of assets under management.

Mubadala Capital Solutions is co-headed by Maxime Franzetti, a founding member of Mubadala Capital, and Fatima Al Noaimi, previously a senior member of Mubadala Capital’s Private Equity business.

Commenting on the launch of Mubadala Capital Solutions, Hani Barhoush, Managing Director and CEO of Mubadala Capital, said: “The launch of Mubadala Capital’s new Solutions platform builds on our track record of generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors through our various funds and investment strategies. This new platform will leverage the full breadth of our global network and existing portfolio to create tailored investments solutions, giving our partners access to proprietary investments that are not typically available through traditional investment channels.

Over the years, Mubadala has developed a deep, broad, and multi-faceted partnership with Apollo, and we are excited to expand that partnership into this new platform.”

Apollo Co-President Jim Zelter said: “Mubadala and Mubadala Capital are one of the most sophisticated investment partners and we are pleased to build on our longstanding relationship through this commitment. They have built an extensive global network and capabilities in private markets, which we believe offer tremendous long-term growth and opportunity.”

Mubadala Capital Solutions builds on Mubadala Capital’s three existing businesses across Private Equity, Venture Capital, and a special opportunities strategy in Brazil. The firm today manages c. $20 billion of assets in aggregate across its own balance sheet investments and in third-party capital vehicles on behalf of institutional investors. Mubadala Capital has offices in Abu Dhabi, London, New York, San Francisco and Rio de Janeiro.

About Mubadala Capital

Mubadala Capital is the wholly owned asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, a leading global sovereign investor headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Mubadala Capital manages c. $20 billion in aggregate across its own balance sheet investments and in third-party capital vehicles on behalf of institutional investors, including four flagship private equity funds, four early-stage venture funds, two funds in Brazil focused on special opportunities and a highly diversified evergreen investment strategy focused on private market opportunities, as well as a series of co-investment vehicles, SPVs and continuation funds.

Mubadala Capital has offices in New York, San Francisco, London, Rio de Janeiro, and Abu Dhabi.

For more information, please visit www.mubadalacapital.ae.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2023, Apollo had approximately $617 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

For Mubadala Capital inquiries, please contact:

Salam Kitmitto

+971 50 276 9286

sakitmitto@mubadala.ae

For Apollo inquiries, please contact :

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations.

212-822-0540

IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

212-822-0491

Communications@apollo.com