Cairo: Mountain View for Development and Real Estate Investment participates in the 12th World Urban Forum, an influential global gathering hosted in Egypt for the first time. Organized in collaboration with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, and the Ministry of Local Development, the forum takes place from November 4 to 8 in Cairo.

The company’s engagement in the forum is in line with strategic directives from the Ministry of Housing, encouraging major real estate developers to take an active role in this prominent premier global conference.

As the second African nation to host the event since its inception in Nairobi, Kenya, and only the second Arab country following Abu Dhabi's hosting of the 10th edition, Egypt reinforces its steadfast commitment to global urban discourse and sustainable development. This participation also underscores Mountain View’s ongoing dedication to embedding premier sustainability standards across its communities.

As one of the most significant events on the United Nations’ agenda, the World Urban Forum serves as a distinguished conference to spotlight Egypt’s accomplishments in urbanization and development over the past decade, while highlighting the private sector's critical contributions to urban progress on both local and international levels. The forum ranks as the second-largest event on the UN's calendar, following the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP), and is anticipated to draw a dynamic audience of government representatives, senior officials, civil society organizations, and industry leaders from around the world.

Contributing to two high-level discussion panels at this landmark event, Mountain View will reinforce the forum’s emphasis on the transformative role of local action in fostering a robust array of regional and global partnerships. These discussions will be directed toward advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals while addressing critical issues such as housing, mobility, water accessibility, safe public spaces, climate resilience, and the challenges posed by urban crises and conflicts. Furthermore, on the forum’s sidelines, an exclusive meeting of African housing ministers will convene, where leaders will examine Egypt’s distinctive urban development model, showcase the expertise and capacities of Egyptian construction and development companies, and strengthen collaboration on large-scale projects across the African continent.