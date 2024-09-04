Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Marking the International Day of Charity, the DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). This MoU represents a major step forward in strengthening collaboration on humanitarian and educational initiatives, highlighting both organizations' dedication to advancing global humanitarian objectives and promoting educational programs that support sustainable development.

The MoU was officially signed by His Excellency Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Roving Ambassador for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the GCC, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation, and Chairman of (DISAB), along with Clare Dalton Head of Delegation, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in the United Arab Emirates.

The collaboration between the DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation and the ICRC will bring together their expertise to address urgent global challenges. This partnership will focus on enhancing humanitarian responses, delivering critical support to vulnerable populations, and developing educational programs aimed at building capacity in disaster-prone regions.

His Excellency Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Roving Ambassador for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the GCC, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation, and Chairman of (DISAB) stated: " This MoU marks a significant milestone in our collaborative mission to foster a more sustainable and humane world. Through our partnership with the ICRC, we are reinforcing our dedication to humanitarian efforts and ensuring that our educational programs effectively reach those in need. We aim to create a lasting positive impact on communities across the globe."

The MoU lays the foundation for collaborative educational efforts, including training programs and capacity-building initiatives aimed at empowering communities and humanitarian workers to respond effectively to crises. The DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation will incorporate its expertise with that of the ICRC to implement impactful educational programs. This collaboration will focus on developing innovative programs to enhance the skills of humanitarians, sharing knowledge to create specialized programs for global professionals, and involving the ICRC in key aspects of the master’s degree Program in Sustainable Humanitarian Action at the DIHAD Humanitarian College.

Ms. Claire Dalton, Head of Delegation, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in the United Arab Emirates, expressed optimism about the partnership, highlighting the critical role of education in enhancing humanitarian efforts.

She stated: “The collaboration with DIHAD is an important step in our collective efforts to enhance humanitarian impact and innovation. This partnership will unite expertise and resources to help tackle pressing humanitarian challenges effectively. We highly value DIHAD’s commitment to advancing humanitarian solutions and fostering dialogue. In today’s complex landscape, it is crucial to seek partnerships that can foster impactful change and improve responses to humanitarian needs.”

This progressive collaboration between DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation and the ICRC is a testament to the long-lasting partnership and commitment to improving the effectiveness of humanitarian initiatives through shared knowledge and best practices.

Moreover, this partnership aligns with the strategic vision of the DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation, which aims to strengthen global partnerships for sustainable development. Through this collaboration, DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation seeks to enhance global coordination in humanitarian efforts, increase the impact of its programs on local communities, and promote innovation and sustainability in humanitarian aid delivery.

This collaboration underscores the importance of International Day of Charity in advancing efforts to improve lives globally, fostering collective action, and supporting those in need. It also emphasizes the role of social responsibility among individuals and organizations and promotes cooperation across different societal segments.

DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation

DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation remains dedicated to helping humanity and promoting peace, a commitment it has upheld for almost two decades. By forming fruitful collaborations with various organizations and institutions, it has launched initiatives worth more than 705 million euros, benefiting communities in more than 197 countries.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)

The International Committee of the Red Cross is a neutral and independent organization providing humanitarian assistance to people affected by armed conflict and other violence, and promoting the laws that protect victims of war.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Dima Alkananie

INDEX Media

Email: Dima.alkananie@index.ae