Dubai, UAE: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The UAE Space Agency, responsible for the development of the country's space industry. The MoU was signed by Marwan bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA and Salem Buti Alqubaisi, Director General of The UAE Space Agency during GITEX 2024, which ran from 14th to 18th October at Dubai World Trade Center. This strategic collaboration aims to advance the UAE Space Agency’s operations, enhance customer engagement, and drive innovation through Moro Hub’s digital solutions.

"We are thrilled to commemorate this strategic partnership with the UAE Space Agency, which allows us to apply our advanced digital expertise to reshape their operations and advance innovation in the space sector. By integrating our digital technologies into their operations, we aim to significantly enhance the efficiency and agility of their processes, setting new standards for excellence and performance. This collaboration is a reflection of our efforts to support the UAE’s vision for technological leadership and highlights our dedication to empowering the space industry with future-ready solutions that drive sustainable growth and global competitiveness," said Marwan bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA.

The key objectives of the MoU include enhancing operational efficiency by utilizing Moro Hub's expertise in cloud services, cybersecurity, and digital solutions. Additionally, the partnership aims to improve customer experience and engagement by adopting innovative digital platforms that enhance stakeholder interactions and provide superior user experiences. Finally, the partnership seeks to create a competitive advantage within the UAE’s rapidly growing space sector, positioning the UAE Space Agency as a leader in both regional and global space endeavors.

“This MoU represents a significant milestone in the technological evolution of the UAE Space Agency, ushering in a new era of advancement and digital transformation. By partnering with Moro Hub, we aim to accelerate our digital capabilities and enhance the core systems and processes that are critical to the success of our space missions. This collaboration will equip us with the necessary tools and innovations to drive forward key initiatives, ultimately strengthening our ability to explore new frontiers in space,” said Salem Buti Alqubaisi, Director General of UAE Space Agency.

The partnership between Moro Hub and the UAE Space Agency aligns with the UAE government’s broader vision of enhancing digital transformation across key sectors, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to innovation and leadership in the space industry.