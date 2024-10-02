Dubai, UAE: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), has awarded the Green Certificate to Parkin Company (PJSC(, the leading public parking provider in the Emirate of Dubai. The certificate was presented by Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub to Eng. Osama Hashim Alsafi, Chief Operation and Technology Officer of Parkin, at WETEX 2024, the region’s largest sustainability and clean energy technology exhibition which runs from 1st to 3rd of October at the Dubai World Trade Center. The certificate was presented to Parkin in recognition of its sustainability efforts through the deployment of Moro Green Cloud.

The Green Certificate is awarded to organizations that demonstrate a measurable reduction in their carbon emissions and energy consumption through the use of Moro’s innovative technology solutions. By adopting Moro Green Cloud, Parkin has reduced its energy usage, supporting broader environmental goals to achieve green economy.The Moro Green Cloud is designed to offer organizations a sustainable cloud computing environment, powered by renewable energy. This solution helps companies significantly reduce their carbon footprint while optimizing their IT operations, aligning with the UAE’s vision for a sustainable and green economy.

“We are delighted to present Parkin with the Green Certificate, recognizing proactive steps in reducing their carbon footprint by transitioning to our green cloud platform. This collaboration reflects the growing momentum among forward-thinking companies to embrace digital transformation while remaining committed to environmental responsibility,” said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

“At Parkin, sustainability is at the core of our business. Partnering with Moro Hub and utilizing the Moro Green Cloud has enabled us to significantly enhance our operational efficiency while contributing to a cleaner and greener future. We are honored to receive the Green Certificate and we look forward to our continued collaboration with Moro Hub,” said Eng. Osama Hashim Alsafi, Chief Operation and Technology Officer of Parkin.

Moro Hub remains committed to driving the region’s digital and environmental transformation by offering cutting-edge, energy-efficient solutions like the Moro Green Cloud. The collaboration with Parkin highlights the growing importance of sustainable cloud technologies in shaping a future built on green innovation.

About Moro Hub:

As part of 10X, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC) mobilised its innovation unit to create a new entity called Digital DEWA, which uses innovation in artificial intelligence and digital services to meet the current and future requirements brought about by the 4th industrial revolution. This entity required an innovative, agile data hub, and thus Moro Hub was established. Forming the backbone of Digital DEWA, Moro Hub was introduced to fulfil the need for an innovative and agile data centre. Through its purpose-built, industry-accredited data hub, Moro Hub uses its expertise, capabilities and alliances to contribute to the digital transformation of society. Trusted to secure, manage, and integrate data, Moro Hub is committed to providing value through customer-centric innovation, creating new opportunities now and in the future. For more info, please visit www.morohub.com.