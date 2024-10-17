Dubai, UAE: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest Islamic bank in the UAE and the first financial institution to incorporate the principles of Sharia in all practices. The MoU was signed by Eng. Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman & Group CEO of Digital DEWA, and Obaid Al Shamsi, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Islamic Bank, at GITEX 2024, which runs from 14th to 18th October at the Dubai World Trade Center.

Through a newly signed MoU, Moro Hub will provide state-of-the-art colocation and advanced cybersecurity services, enhancing the bank’s maturity and resilience in responding to the surge in cybersecurity threats.

"We are honored to partner with Dubai Islamic Bank to offer our world-class colocation and cybersecurity services. This collaboration highlights our commitment to delivering superior data management and security solutions that cater to the unique requirements of leading financial institutions. Our state-of-the-art facilities and advanced cybersecurity measures will leverage DIB’s capabilities to maintain robust, scalable, and secure operations, supporting their continued success in the dynamic financial sector,” said Eng. Bin Haidar

Moro Hub will deliver top-tier digital services, offering Dubai Islamic Bank access to its highly secure, high-performance data centers. These facilities are designed to provide optimal infrastructure reliability and scalability, ensuring that DIB’s critical data and applications are managed with the highest levels of efficiency and security.

In addition, Moro Hub will deploy its advanced cybersecurity solutions to safeguard DIB’s digital assets. These services include cutting-edge threat detection, real-time monitoring, and comprehensive incident response capabilities to protect against evolving cyber threats and ensure regulatory compliance.

“Our partnership with Moro Hub marks a significant milestone in DIB’s digital transformation journey. By leveraging Moro Hub’s advanced colocation and cybersecurity services, we not only enhance our operational efficiency but also reinforce our commitment to safeguarding our customers’ sensitive data with top-notch security measures. This collaboration underscores our proactive adoption of cutting-edge technologies, positioning us as leaders in the UAE’s financial sector. Additionally, by hosting our services at Moro Hub’s green data center, we directly align with our sustainability agenda, supporting the UAE’s national sustainability goals. This strategic decision highlights our commitment to integrating sustainable technologies into our infrastructure, advancing responsible and efficient digital practices,” said Al Shamsi

The MoU between Moro Hub and Dubai Islamic Bank will enhance the bank’s operational capabilities and also contribute to the broader objective of strengthening the UAE’s financial sector infrastructure.