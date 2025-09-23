DUBAI, UAE – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) to foster collaboration in research, development, and training. The partnership aims to support institutional efforts and develop national competencies in line with global best practices.

The MoU focuses on qualifying and training the Establishment's mid-level employees to enhance their practical and scientific capabilities, enabling them to perform their roles more efficiently and contribute effectively to achieving MBRHE's strategic objectives.

The MoU was signed at the MBRHE headquarters by Mr. Dhelal bin Quraish Al Falasi, Assistant CEO of the Corporate Support Sector at MBRHE, and H.E. Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, CEO of MBRSG.

Mr. Dhelal bin Quraish Al Falasi stated that the MoU reflects the Establishment's commitment to strengthening knowledge and institutional cooperation with leading academic entities in the UAE. "We aim to leverage scientific and research expertise to develop the housing system and provide innovative services that improve the quality of life for citizens, in line with the wise leadership's vision to build a more sustainable and prosperous future," he said.

For his part, H.E. Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri affirmed that the partnership aligns with the school's mission to support government institutions with knowledge and expertise. "This MoU with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment extends our track record of building solid strategic partnerships with national institutions. We view it as a vital step in translating the directives of our wise leadership to enhance integration between governmental and academic bodies, unify efforts to invest in human capital, and equip national talent with the experience and knowledge to contribute effectively to development goals. This, in turn, reinforces the UAE's pioneering position regionally and globally," he commented.

H.E. added: "Through this partnership, we will develop specialized training programs for mid-level institutional leaders, promote the exchange of expertise and knowledge, foster a culture of innovation, and implement best practices in government work. This will contribute to building an institutional environment capable of keeping pace with future transformations and supporting the nation's journey towards leadership in sustainable governance."

This MoU marks a significant step toward strengthening cooperation between governmental and academic institutions in the UAE. It is part of MBRHE's continuous efforts to enhance its strategic partnerships, solidifying its position as a leading entity in housing and service development according to the highest standards.

