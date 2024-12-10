The upscale neighbourhood offers stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, Abu Dhabi skyline and an expansive park

The vibrant, wellness-focused community embodies the spirit of Mediterranean island living

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Modon has launched Nawayef Park Views, the first freehold apartment development located on Hudayriyat Island. Embodying the spirit of Mediterranean island living, the low-rise project features one- to four-bedroom apartments with spacious layouts; featuring leisure, retail and high-end dining venues on site.

Nestled between the two manmade hills of Nawayef, this upscale neighbourhood exudes charm ​and character, offering stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, Abu Dhabi skyline and an expansive active park. The central island location, combined with walkable zones, makes Nawayef Park Views a hub of vibrant urban living, while shaded seating areas and plenty of serene green spaces invite relaxation. Adjacent to a bustling luxury shopping village that brings high-end fashion and fine dining to the residents’ doorsteps.

The development’s architecture draws inspiration from Mediterranean and Portuguese styles, with elegant, curved lines, bright hues, and natural materials that create a warm and welcoming atmosphere. The combination of timeless elegance and modern design ensures that every detail, from sunlit terraces to whitewashed facades, adds to the community’s charm.

Nawayef Park Views encourages an active lifestyle, with amenities such as a padel court, basketball court, fully equipped gym, lap pool, yoga area, and BBQ spots. There are also designated play areas for children, including a kids' pool, kids’ club, and interactive splash zones. The nearby beach and boutique hotel further enhance the area’s appeal, offering additional opportunities for leisure and relaxation.

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, said: “With the launch of Nawayef Park Views, we are marking a new milestone in our implementation of the Hudayriyat Island masterplan that follows an evolving global model of sustainable living. Enriching the diversity of Abu Dhabi’s urban offering, the low-rise apartment development will provide a highly desirable living environment that supports our vision of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.”

Ibrahim Al Maghribi, CEO of Modon Real Estate, said: “Blending serene ambience with lively convenience, Nawayef Park Views will make an ideal home for those seeking a mix of vibrant lifestyle and moments of tranquillity. We are proud to expand our portfolio with this unique community that will set a new benchmark for apartment living in the UAE.”

Sales of Nawayef Park Views are open to all nationalities, with prices starting from AED 2 million. To register interest, prospective investors can visit www.modon.com or call 800 MODON.

About Modon Holding

Modon develops vibrant communities, unique hospitality and lifestyle experiences, and world-class sports facilities. Based in Abu Dhabi, Modon Holding is a Private Joint Stock company listed on the ADX Growth Market with the shareholding of ADQ and the IHC Group being our majority shareholders. Through a diversified business portfolio in the UAE, we are engaged in strategic investment and innovation on an unrivalled scale, shaping future smart living. Our goal is to deliver long-term, sustainable value, laying the foundations for intelligent, connected living.

