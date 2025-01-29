Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily), Saudi Arabia's leading telecommunications, media, and technology company, has announced its participation as a digital enabler at the global technology event (LEAP 2025), held under the theme "Into New worlds" from February 9 to 12 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center ( Malham), organized by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones.

During the conference, Mobily will showcase a range of cutting-edge technological innovations that contribute to enhancing quality of life, developing smart cities, and expanding the delivery of high-quality services that meet market needs.

A number of Mobily leaders will participate as keynote speakers in the panel discussions held on the sidelines of the conference, which is expected to bring together over 170,000 visitors, 1,000 speakers, and more than 1,800 exhibitors. The event serves as a significant platform for showcasing the latest digital solutions across various sectors.

Commenting on this, Eng. Salman Al-Badran, CEO of Mobily, said: "Through our participation in LEAP, Mobily aims to present innovative digital solutions that support the digital transformation journey and contribute to empowering small and medium enterprises. Additionally, we seek to enhance collaboration between the public and private sectors, in alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030."

He added: “We are proud of the advanced solutions we provide, which enhance efficiency in vital sectors such as telecommunications, education, and healthcare. At Mobily, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to supporting the future of technology and developing innovative solutions to the challenges of our time. We also strive to strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a global hub for innovation and technology.”

Mobily's participation in the fourth edition of LEAP reaffirms its ongoing commitment as a national digital enabler and an active partner in advancing the digital economy and driving digital transformation in the Kingdom. This is achieved through its dedication to excellence in digital infrastructure, sustainability, and customer service, as well as its focus on expanding into new digital markets by strengthening investments and strategic partnerships