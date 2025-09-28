Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The 2030 Leaders Program, a flagship initiative of the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk), has announced a strategic partnership with NEOM to deliver Module 4 of Cohort 7, ‘Execute: Delivering strategies in a dynamic world.’

Hosted in NEOM – the sustainable region taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia – from September 14-18, Module 4 of the program focuses on strengthening capabilities to lead change in fast-paced environments that demand high agility and effective decision-making. Leveraging NEOM’s pioneering experience in change management and innovative projects, the module equips participants with the tools to transform strategies into meaningful realities.

The partnership between Misk and NEOM reflects the 2030 Leaders Program’s commitment to enriching participants’ experience through collaboration with leading entities that drive positive transformation in Saudi Arabia. As a living laboratory for innovation and a catalyst for finding scalable solutions for global challenges, NEOM provides the ideal setting for this advanced stage of the program.

Through the Misk-NEOM collaboration, the program aims to provide participants with direct exposure to leading national models of project execution and transformation. Serving as a global benchmark, NEOM demonstrates how ambitious visions are being translated into action through projects that combine strategic depth with a diverse scope. Such an undertaking demands the seamless integration of multidisciplinary expertise, advanced project-delivery skills and well-structured change management frameworks.

The components of Module 4 include training in negotiation techniques, building strategic alliances and multicultural team collaboration. Along with site visits, it features interactive sessions through which NEOM executives share their knowledge and expertise to deepen the participants’ understanding and enhance their readiness to tackle leadership challenges.

The 2030 Leaders Program is an intensive world-class leadership development program that has been designed for senior Saudi executives across the public, private and non-profit sectors. It blends academic learning with hands-on training, covering key areas such as leadership and innovation to create meaningful change. In line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, the program aims to empower Saudi leaders to be capable of driving transformation and shaping the future.

About MiSK

Established by HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz in 2011, Misk Foundation is a non-profit organization devoted to cultivating and encouraging learning and leadership in the youth for a better future in Saudi Arabia.

To this end, Misk gives a hand to the youth across the country by providing various means to foster, empower, and establish a healthy environment for their creative talents to grow and see the light.

The Foundation invests in empowering the youth of Saudi Arabia in two main tracks; education and entrepreneurship, and culture and the creative arts, with science and technology as a supporting field. This is intended to be accomplished by designing programs and forging partnerships with local and global organizations to reach the ultimate objective: building a society based on knowledge.

Misk pursues these goals by both designing programs and partnering with local and global organizations in diverse fields. Through an array of incubators, the Foundation invests in the intellectual capital and the capabilities of the youth of Saudi Arabia.

Misk Foundation believes that its endeavors will support and enhance the efforts to establish a knowledge-based society, which will, in turn, bring fulfillment and add value to Saudi Arabia.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

For further information email media@neom.com or visit www.neom.com and www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom.