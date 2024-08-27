Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, has announced the launch of its new six-part MICE podcast series, "Crafting the MICE Experience: Behind the Scenes at Miral”, in collaboration with the Digital Tourism Think Tank (DTTT). Set to debut on September 5, the series offers exclusive insight into Miral's vision, strategies, and groundbreaking initiatives that position Yas Island as a global destination for business events.

The series will cover several topics, exploring Miral’s ambitious vision for Yas Island and the destination’s capabilities in hosting world-class business events. It also features thought leaders, partners and industry experts sharing key takeaways of creating memorable events on Yas Island while highlighting the power of collaboration.

The six-episode podcast series is produced by Digital Tourism Think Tank (DTTT), a renowned industry forum known for its thought leadership and cutting-edge insights. This partnership blends Miral's expertise in creating exceptional experiences with DTTT's deep understanding of the digital landscape and its impact on the travel and tourism industry.

To watch the podcast series on September 5, visit Miral’s YouTube channel or DTTT’s website, Apple and Spotify channels.

Overview of "Crafting the MICE Experience: Behind the Scenes at Miral" Podcast Series:

Episode 1 - Vision Behind the Brand: Exploring Miral's core values, ambitious vision and commitment to pushing the boundaries of event experiences.

Episode 2 - Vision for Yas Island: Unlocking the full potential of the vibrant destination for world-class business events.

Episode 3 - Fostering Partnerships: Unveiling the magic behind Miral’s successful collaborations with industry leaders, such as the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and how they transform event experiences on Yas Island.

Episode 4 - Unlocking Value: Highlighting the financial incentives that make hosting events with Miral even more attractive.

Episode 5 - Experiential Events: Showcasing how Miral goes beyond traditional meetings to create immersive and engaging experiences.

Episode 6 - Investing in Future Experiences: Unveiling Miral's forward-thinking approach to shaping the future of the industry.

About Miral

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, contributing to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and the City’s economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world and create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate’s tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral’s portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina, and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE’s largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and a Harry Potter-themed land within Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas and hospitality properties across Yas Island. For more information, visit www.miral.ae.

About the Digital Tourism Think Tank

The Digital Tourism Think Tank is a global forum dedicated to accelerating the digital transformation of the travel and tourism industry. As a hub for thought leadership and collaboration, the DTTT brings together industry leaders, technology innovators and academic experts to explore emerging trends, develop innovative solutions and shape the future of travel. Learn more at www.thinkdigital.travel.

To watch the teaser, please use the link here: we.tl/t-KgLay0L3Bq