Sessions to be hosted quarterly throughout the year

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, hosted the inaugural session of specialised employee training workshops as part of Emirates Foundation’s national emergency response volunteer programme ‘SANID’.

The workshop series form part of Miral’s ongoing partnership with Emirates Foundation and enable employees across the Group to enhance their skills in crisis management, disaster preparedness, and emergency response. The initiative delivers upon Miral’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy that includes skills development and educational programmes for employees, while aligning with the ‘SANID’ Programme goals to build dedicated teams of volunteers who are well-prepared to safeguard civil safety.

Led by experts from Emirates Foundation, additional sessions will be organised quarterly throughout the year, equipping participants with the necessary skills to maintain the safety and well-being of communities.

H.E. Ahmed Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation, said: “These workshops help us empower individuals across the nation with the skills and knowledge vital for effective emergency response. At Emirates Foundation, we are delighted to collaborate with Miral as together we foster a community of preparedness. The dedication of volunteers means communities can adapt and thrive amidst unpredictable challenges, building a safer and more resilient society. I would like to thank all participants, partners, and supporters who have made this initiative possible.”

The robust training courses have been designed to cover topics such as medical treatments, fire handling, first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation, psychological reactions to disasters, search and rescue, sorting and classification, and practical exercise.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO, Miral, said: “Miral’s strategic collaboration with Emirates Foundation complements our existing employee upskilling and development programmes, enabling our teams to effectively assess, adapt, and respond to evolving events and better serve our community. Specialised trainings like these enhance our employees’ skills and aligns them with global best practices, while further positioning Yas Island as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure.”

The initiative is aligned with the “Skill Development” pillar of Miral’s CSR Strategy, focused on providing opportunities for vocational skills training and upskilling of its employees.

To learn more about the training programme and the other voluntary initiatives by Emirates Foundation, please visit www.volunteers.ae.

About Miral

Miral Group is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi's economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate's tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral's portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi; CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi; Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi; Yas Marina; and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE's largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and a Harry Potter themed land within Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi.

Miral Group encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas, and hospitality properties across Yas Island.

For more information, visit www.miral.ae

About SANID

SANID (Arabic for ‘Support’) is the robust emergency response volunteer programme of the UAE. Launched in 2009, SANID draws on the strengths of proven international models, particularly the Swedish Civil Defence League and the US Citizen Corps. It unites volunteers throughout the UAE who share a sense of social and civic responsibility and prepares them to cope with national and international emergencies, thus demonstrating the readiness of the local community to manage any crisis situation.

About Emirates Foundation

Emirates Foundation was launched on 12 April 2005 as an initiative of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court.

Emirates Foundation is a national organization set up to facilitate public-private funded initiatives to unite social responsibility across the UAE, by implementing research-based programs that meet the country’s needs towards sustainable community development.

The Foundation works with public and private sector partners to meet national goals, respond to society’s most pressing challenges and in the development of national competencies through digital smart platforms and defined through data-driven social needs.