This partnership will offer Ministries of Education a data-driven framework to assess reading proficiency and text complexity, enabling tailored access to suitable reading materials that effectively address learning gaps.

MetaMetrics will conduct a linking study to align Diglossia’s assessments with Miqyas Al Dhad’s reading scale to ensure streamlining global standards while preserving Arabic linguistic nuances.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Miqyas Al Dhad, a pioneering Arabic reading scale, has entered into a strategic partnership with Diglossia, experts and specialists in Arabic language assessment, to officially recognise Miqyas Al Dhad as the latter’s designated Arabic reading scale. Further supporting this collaboration is MetaMetrics, the developer of the Lexile® Framework for Reading, which underpins Miqyas Al Dhad. As part of the partnership, MetaMetrics will conduct a linking study to align Diglossia’s assessment suite with the Miqyas Al Dhad scale to ensure the validity and precision of the measures.

As the driving force behind this partnership, Miqyas Al Dhad reaffirms its dedication to helping Arab Ministries of Education tackle literacy challenges by offering a unified and scientifically grounded approach to measuring both students’ proficiency and text complexity in Arabic.

By enabling educators, parents, and policymakers to align a student's reading ability to the appropriate text difficulty, Miqyas Al Dhad framework creates a strong ecosystem that ensures learners are presented with content which is appropriate for their individual abilities. The platform can dynamically adjust reading materials to suit the requirements of students, helping bridge reading gaps and fostering meaningful progress.

“This partnership reflects our shared vision to provide the Arab world with a powerful, research-based reading scale that respects the unique linguistic characteristics of the Arabic language. By joining forces with Diglossia, we are extending the reach of Miqyas Al Dhad to more students and creating a cooperative reading ecosystem that benefits educators, families, and publishers alike.” Eyad Darawsheh, General Manager of Arabic Scale Educational Consultancy LLC, stated.

According to the agreement, Diglossia will integrate the Miqyas Al Dhad reading scale into its digital literacy and assessment platforms, providing educational institutions across the region with access to data-driven insights based on a validated Arabic reading scale. This adoption represents an important milestone in aligning assessment tools with culturally and linguistically relevant metrics.

Mimi Jett, Founder and CEO of Diglossia, said, “Diglossia is proud to support the international rollout of Miqyas Al Dhad, which opens the door for a single scale standardizing reading levels in Arabic reading assessment. By aligning our tools with this scale, beginning with TALA® and expanding throughout the portfolio, we can confidently offer educators across the Arab world an integral framework to connect readers with appropriate content, provide personalised guidance, and assess growth.”

A linking study will also be carried out by MetaMetrics, the global authority behind the Lexile Framework for Reading, to ensure that Miqyas Al Dhad is firmly rooted in globally recognised standards, while remaining consistent with the morphological and syntactic structures of Arabic. As part of its broader vision, Miqyas Al Dhad is also working with publishers across the Arab world to develop an extensive library of levelled Arabic texts, enabling readers to discover, study, and engage with books based on the Miqyas Al Dhad scale.

This collaboration builds the groundwork for a future in which Arabic learners are empowered through accurate, easily accessible, and culturally appropriate reading materials, thereby fulfilling the promise of universal literacy.

About Miqyas Al Dhad

Miqyas Al Dhad, also known as Arabic Scale, is a leading company specialising in advanced educational assessment solutions for the Arabic language. Miqyas Al Dhad is the first standardised framework of its kind designed to assess Arabic comprehension ability from Grade 1 to Grade 12, based on scientific and technological foundations that are specifically tailored to cater to the demands of the educational and cultural environment in the Arab world.

For more information, please visit: www.miqyasaldhad.com

About Diglossia®



Diglossia is the pioneering provider of Arabic standardized assessments and literacy solutions, serving schools and Ministries of Education across 9 countries in the Middle East and North Africa since 2014. We deliver innovative, culturally relevant, and data-informed assessment tools designed specifically by and for Arabic native speakers.

About MetaMetrics®



MetaMetrics is a global research-based organization known for the Lexile® Framework. Its linking studies and measurement frameworks support educators in tracking reading growth and aligning instruction to international benchmarks.

