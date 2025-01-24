The report serves as a roadmap for becoming a diversified, innovation-driven global leader by 2031, in line with the UAE National Investment Strategy’s focus on sustainable economic growth, digital transformation, and economic diversification

Davos: The Ministry of Investment has released a whitepaper, His Excellency Mohammad Alhawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment, announced this week at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Titled ‘UAE Matures Into a Global FDI Magnet’, the comprehensive report offers detailed analysis of how the UAE’s fit-for-purpose platform enables high-growth including through its investment-friendly environment, dedicated trading zones, strong credit rating, stable ties and trade agreements with global economic powers, and its role as a global trading hub and attractive talent destination.

The whitepaper was developed through stakeholder interviews and backed by extensive research and data, highlighting the UAE’s goal to become a diversified, innovation-driven global leader by 2031 and its strategic focus on sustainability and digital transformation. The country has already achieved significant investment including USD 30.7 billion in foreign direct investments in 2023, representing a 35% year-on-year growth. These figures place the country 11th globally for FDI inflows by value, as well as 2nd globally for total number of greenfield projects. The report acts as roadmap for continuing this ambitious growth to cement the UAE as a global investment hub, supported by forward-thinking policies, investor-friendly regulatory environment, and ability to attract high-value investments in sectors such as renewable energy, technology, and manufacturing.

Commenting on the whitepaper, H.E. Mohammad Alhawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment, said: “The findings from this whitepaper underscore the immense potential our nation’s investment landscape has to offer. The UAE remains steadfast in our commitment to future-proofing our economy, with economic diversification as the cornerstone of our strategy, and innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation as core driving principles. In line with our National Investment Strategy, the next decade will be focused on achieving our ambitious economic targets and positioning the UAE among the top 10 global destinations for foreign investments by 2031.”

H.E. continued: “This whitepaper has been launched at a pivotal moment in our journey towards sustainable economic growth. In the face of a challenging global landscape, it is crucial to build on our strong foundations to demonstrate that there has never been a better time to invest in the UAE.

The UAE's commitment to fostering mutual growth and creating value-driven opportunities remains unwavering, and we invite investors and stakeholders from around the world to join us in shaping a resilient, inclusive, and innovative global economy.”