As part of the partnership's activation and knowledge and expertise exchange between the two sides, which supports security, social stability, and economic stability, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department organized an introductory workshop on "Forensic Procedures in Field Accidents" for members of the Ministry of Defense. The purpose of the workshop was to inform the participants of the procedures adopted in all field accident cases.

The workshop is part of the two parties' cooperation agreement, which aims to train human cadres, support service quality standards, and exchange expertise in the judicial, legal, and professional fields in order to help the United Arab Emirates achieve its strategic goals in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of Presidential Court, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to strengthen collaboration and productive alliances with different organizations sharing similar fields of expertise in order to embrace the best global practices. This helps build the groundwork for justice and the rule of law and enhances competitiveness globally.

The workshop attendees also gained knowledge of the responsibilities and divisions of the department's affiliated Criminal and Electronic Sciences Centre, which offers a range of services via a sophisticated, integrated system that complies with the strictest international guidelines, guaranteeing the efficacy of the criminal justice system and achieving just and efficient justice.

Participants received a briefing on the protocols for forensic medicine in cases of field deaths caused by explosives and weapons, as well as deaths caused by chemical agents and toxic substances. They also learned about the coordination protocols for cases in which forensic medicine is called upon to investigate accidents involving injuries or fatalities.

The participants also received a briefing on the electronic laboratory's work mechanisms, specializations, and analytical programms, as well as the most recent methods and cutting-edge technology in the laboratory and its qualitative development. The chemical laboratory's work mechanisms were also covered, along with its scope, specialized cadres, and technical resources used in examining various seized items and biological samples to determine the types of narcotic substances and examine them in general in various cases.

They also learned about the centres’ keen interest in exchanging knowledge and expertise in areas of mutual interest, which is reflected in the development of services and the quality of performance, as well as its efforts to apply the best international standards in the field of forensic examinations and to improve communication with strategic partners and global expertise houses.