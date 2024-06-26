Abu Dhabi - Minimalist, a renowned local brand celebrated for its exquisite range of premium watches, jewellery, sunglasses, leather goods, and perfumes and designed in Dubai, proudly announces the opening of its new store at Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi. After the overwhelming success of the brand’s first store in Mirdif City Centre in 2023, this second store marks a significant milestone in the brand's strategic expansion within the region, reflecting its commitment to enhancing customer experiences and showcasing product quality catering to both men and women in the GCC who embrace the minimalist lifestyle.

Strategically located in Yas Mall, the new store stands out with its unique design and luxurious elements. Minimalist has incorporated a VIP Room to provide a more personalised shopping experience and a gahwa serving area that adds a touch of local hospitality. The store’s design features a golden component, symbolising luxury and elegance, which aligns seamlessly with the brand’s identity of simplicity and beauty.

“The opening of our second store is a proud moment for us, marking a significant milestone in our journey," says Ahmad Yousuf, founder of Minimalist. "This store is the fruit of our team's combined effort, capturing the essence of our brand in every detail. From design to storytelling, it represents a new chapter in our story that we would love to share with each person. We want people to recognize us for our exceptional customer service and product quality as a proud local brand.”

The decision to open the second store in Yas Mall was driven by customer demand, with Abu Dhabi emerging as a key location where a majority of Minimalist’s customer base resides. The new store is significantly larger than the first, offering ample space to display exclusive limited-edition pieces and the new charming diamond watch collection.

Visitors to the new store can expect an elevated shopping experience, highlighted by exceptional customer service and the opportunity to explore Minimalist’s innovative design and product offerings. Special features such as the VIP Room and the perfume unit are designed to enhance customer engagement, providing an immersive and memorable visit.

Similar to the first store, the mesmerising perfume counter takes visitors on a journey from the initial stages of perfume creation to the final products displayed in-store. A dedicated display also unveils the intricate transformation of genuine camel leather into the luxurious leather goods, all made in the UAE.

As Minimalist continues its regional expansion, the new store at Yas Mall epitomises the brand's vision that "simplicity is beauty." This latest venture highlights the brand's ongoing dedication to delivering unparalleled luxury and minimalist elegance to its sophisticated clientele.

Minimalist was created with a vision to create simple products inspired by Emirati culture and heritage. Designed in Dubai, the first of its kind to create watches with intricate details featuring Arabic numeral dials. Additionally, Minimalist proudly showcases a collection of leather goods and handbags made from genuine camel leather, each handmade in the UAE. Each item embodies the spirit of Emirati craftsmanship and their dedication to quality and tradition. For more information, please visit Minimalist's website, www.minimalist.ae.

-Ends-

About Minimalist:

Minimalist is a leading brand that offers a curated collection of watches, jewellery, sunglasses, perfumes, and leather goods. It was founded in 2016 by Ahmad Yousuf who shared the belief that finer style should be kept simple and elegant. The Minimalist philosophy is to allow the beauty of the piece to speak for itself. Created with a vision to create simple products inspired by Emirati culture and heritage, it places an emphasis on products that embody uncluttered sophistication, lasting quality and pure elegance. With a focus on simplicity and luxury, the brand has garnered a reputation for delivering exceptional products and memorable shopping experiences.

Website: www.minimalist.ae

Instagram: @minimalist

Media contact:

Tazeen Jafri,

PR Consultant

jafri.tazeen@gmail.com