DUBAI, UAE – Mindware, today announced that it has been appointed as a Value-Added Distributor (VAD) by Reichle & De-Massari (R&M) for the Gulf and Levant regions. Mindware will promote and distribute the vendor’s innovative cabling systems for high-end data and communication networks.

R&M is a top tier solution provider in the structured cabling industry and a smart innovator in data centre, LAN and telecom verticals. The company’s large portfolio of state-of-the-art solutions is based on well-established Swiss quality standards. R&M is renowned for its agility in customizing solutions in response to various customer needs, in contrast to just selling off-the-shelf products. It’s globally distributed network of production plants and competence centres provides consistent and stable customer support.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Nicholas Argyrides, General Manager - Gulf at Mindware said, “R&M is a leading global cabling and connectivity solution provider and the company’s diversified and high-quality solutions perfectly complement Mindware’s portfolio. We are confident that Mindware’s wide market coverage through our reseller network, well-established supply chain system, and long-standing experience in distribution strategies are key to supporting the growth strategy of R&M in the region.”

R&M will support Mindware in providing turnkey technology solutions to the market, especially in the data centre segment. The vendor’s renowned, state-of-the art offerings will be now made available across the region via Mindware’s seven warehousing hubs. The distributor and their reselling partners will have access to an extensive database of knowledge, including the ability to enrol in the R&M Academy, providing a variety of courses covering various technology topics in different verticals. The vendor will also provide international and local support of senior technical consultants and technical engineers.

“Serving the channel for more than three decades, Mindware today enjoys a top position in the enterprise software and hardware distribution in the Middle East. We hope that this is the beginning of a long term, mutually beneficial partnership that will fuel the growth of R&M and Mindware in the region,” concluded Mr. Nabil Khalil, Executive Vice President, Middle East, Turkey and Africa at R&M.

-Ends-

About Mindware

As one of the leading distributors of the finest IT products in the Middle East and Africa, Mindware's extensive portfolio includes top-class global brands reaching out to over 4,000 partners. Mindware’s comprehensive offering includes a selection of infrastructure, networking, security, and storage leading brands. As part of its VAD methodology, Mindware also offers supplementary value-added services to its reselling partners including pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, marketing enablement tools, and multiple channel-enabling programs. Headquartered in Dubai UAE since 1991, Mindware has been uncompromisingly serving its customers for more than three decades.

www.mindware.net | www.mindwarecloud.com

About R&M

R&M (Reichle & De-Massari AG) is a leading Global cabling and connectivity solution provider for high end-communication networks since 1964. Serving a wide range of industries in the sectors of Local Area Networks, Data Centers and Public Networks, R&M covers the entire range of copper-based and fiber-optic connectivity. As both a quality-conscious and innovative company, clients who opt for R&M invest in sustainably reliable, scalable, and migration-capable infrastructures. The result: Networks with guaranteed, measurably superior performance. The future of digital communication is secured.