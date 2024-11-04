Participating as one of the official AI Strategic Partners at the show’s AI Pavilion, Microsoft will spotlight the latest Data and AI solutions that are helping to enhance worker safety, optimize frontline productivity, and empower organizations to reduce their environmental impact.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Microsoft today, at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2024, showcased its latest Data and AI solutions that are designed to empower energy companies across the region and globally to accelerate their progress towards a net-zero future.

The company’s booth at the exhibition features a dedicated Surface Zone and demo arena where visitors can learn more about Microsoft’s cutting-edge solutions that are enabling organizations in the UAE and across the region in the journey towards their operational and environmental goals. These include new and upcoming Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions that are driving frontline productivity; Microsoft’s comprehensive portfolio of sustainability solutions that enable organizations to record, report, and reduce their environmental footprint; and Microsoft Copilot for Security that empower security teams to safeguard highly sensitive information. Microsoft is joined at the booth by 11 of its partners exhibiting their latest energy solutions under the theme, ‘Accelerate the Energy Transition with Data and AI’.

Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, said Microsoft is dedicated to supporting the energy industry in its transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable future. “Our participation at ADIPEC 2024 reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering collaboration, innovation, and the adoption of the latest transformative technologies that we believe will help to shape the world of energy for generations to come. From predictive maintenance to supply chain optimization, our comprehensive portfolio of Data and AI solutions for the global energy sector is empowering businesses to make decisions that can help drive safety, reliability, efficiency, and sustainability.”

Microsoft is also participating in this year’s edition of ADIPEC as the official AI Partner at the inaugural AI Pavilion, where leading enterprises from around the world are spotlighting the latest AI innovations that are transforming industries. In support of advancing global sustainability goals, Microsoft is showcasing an AI-powered Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) platform to reduce emissions in hard-to-abate sectors including cement and steel manufacturing, and in collaboration with Accenture and Avanade, an end-to-end methane emissions monitoring and remediation solution

As part of its efforts to empower the global energy workforce, Microsoft, in collaboration with LAB25, is also demonstrating how RealWear technology integrated with Azure OpenAI Service is keeping frontline workers safer and more connected, improving their situational awareness and decision-making capabilities. And, in collaboration with Cognite, Microsoft is spotlighting an autonomous robodog for on-site inspections, showcasing how robotics and AI can work together to enhance safety, detect hazards, and better ensure operational continuity in challenging environments.

Alongside Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Microsoft is also demonstrating an innovative AI avatar to highlight key findings of the recently published ADNOC, Masdar and Microsoft AI report, Powering Possible: AI and Energy for a Sustainable Future. And as part of its goal to empower energy professionals at every level, Microsoft is hosting an AI Upskilling Lab at the AI Pavilion in collaboration with our learning partner, Sulava.

ADIPEC 2024 will run from 4-7 November under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. Hosted by ADNOC Group at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the show’s landmark 40th edition is expected to draw over 184,000 attendees. The show has also drawn the participation of more than 1,800 leading innovators, experts, visionaries, and global government officials who will speak at the expanded conference.

Microsoft is exhibiting at the event in Hall 14 booth #14250

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

