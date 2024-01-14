Doha, Qatar: Auto Class Cars, the authorized general distributor of MG in Qatar, proudly accepted the prestigious 'Best Compact Crossover' award for the MG ONE at the 2024 Qatar Car of the Year Awards, presented by Maqina.

The awards ceremony, which spotlighted outstanding vehicles in the categories of SUVs, light trucks, commercial vehicles, and sedans, unfolded at The Chedi hotel in Doha. The event featured a diverse array of vehicles from various brands competing for recognition in the vibrant Qatari automotive landscape.

The MG ONE has outperformed its competitors, thanks to its remarkable design and features that set it apart from the competition. The recent accolade further enhances the prestigious record of MG awards in Qatar, solidifying its dominant position in the market.Top of Form

In response to receiving the award, Frank Zauner, General Manager of Auto Class Cars, the authorized general distributor of MG in Qatar, expressed his gratitude, stating: “We are truly honored to receive this prestigious accolade, underscoring our prominent standing in delivering top-notch vehicles across diverse segments. The distinctive attributes of this crossover, characterized by its bold aesthetic, cutting-edge technology, and robust engine, position it as a standout in its class. We extend our appreciation to the organizers for their dedicated efforts and eagerly anticipate further milestones in the future.”

The MG ONE

The MG ONE harnesses the latest technology with the introduction of SAIC Motor’s self-developed all-new modular SIGMA architecture platform, housing a 1.5 Turbo unit delivering 181hp and max. torque of 285Nm – powering the vehicle to a top speed of 195 km/h. All models are equipped with an innovative seven-speed Continuously Variable Transmission for smoother, more efficient gear changes and optimum reliability.

The self-developed SIGMA architecture platform has been designed to optimise interior space, with up to 70 percent efficiency. The architecture compresses the mechanical space to help balance the exterior and interior space. As an all-in-one modular platform, it can house a range of all-electric, and hybrid powertrains, as well as regular internal combustion engines. This advanced electric architecture creates a smart car experience for MG’s new generation of vehicles.

The all-new sporty mid-size SUV’s aggressive look is emphasised by a new three-dimension front grill, shifting downwards, flanked by sharp-looking LED headlamps. The MG ONE’s athletic look is highlighted through a dual-tone colour scheme, a low and wide stance, sloping roofline, giving it a couple-like silhouette, split rear protruding lights and a distinctive sport spoiler with a cut-out.

Designers of the MG ONE emphasised the use of sound and light technology to create a high-tech cabin built for a new generation of tech-savvy customers living in urban spaces. Through a unique surround-type trip screen, Arkamys sound system, dual-coloured sports seating, and drive by wire gear system, providing a new smart experience for drivers and passengers. The aesthetically designed cabin is padded with soft materials to ensure total comfort for occupants during their journey. There are plenty of storage spaces and even a wireless mobile phone charger on top-of-the-range models.

The impressive specification levels include the availability of leather seats, a 12.3” virtual cluster panel with a trip computer, a six-way electric driver seat with lumbar support, four-way electric passenger seats, a panoramic sunroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, GPS navigation, as well as front, side and curtain airbags.

Cruise control, push-button ignition, keyless entry, and a rear-view camera are all fitted as standard, with a 360-degree parking view camera on full option models, to give the driver full control and peace of mind on their journey.

MG cars are renowned for featuring the latest safety technology and the all-new MG ONE is no different. Occupant safety is prioritised by the installation of a body structure that comprises over 65 per cent high-strength steel to minimise the impact of any collision by absorbing the energy.

The standard Electronic Stability Program includes eight safety functions, with ABS, EBD, CBC, TCS, VDC, HAZ, HHC, BDW enhancing driving stability in extreme road conditions or in situations involving aggressive driving to ensure driving safety.

The MG ONE model benefits from the brand’s acclaimed six-year/200,000 km warranty, for ultimate peace of mind. The MG ONE and full line-up of MG cars are available now at Auto Class Cars showroom on Slawa Road.