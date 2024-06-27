Dubai, UAE: MERED, an international real estate developer, is rapidly establishing itself as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Dubai real estate sector. In just one year since its market entry, MERED has swiftly emerged as a leading ultra-luxury player. The award-winning developer has launched and broken ground for its flagship project, the ICONIC Tower, within only six months. The tower will be the tallest in Dubai Internet City at 286.4 metres, boasting 310 luxury apartments and world-class amenities.

In just the last year, the project has received approval from various government authorities, including the Dubai Development Authority (DAD), the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) - Dubai Land Department (DLD) and launched the sale of its units. The ICONIC Tower represents the future of upscale living in Dubai, blending innovative design with modern urban trends to deliver unmatched quality and ultra-luxurious living standards. Since the tower’s launch, the design and contractor procurement are poised to wrap up this year, with the main construction phase to begin shortly and unit handover slated for Q3 2027.

To ensure top quality for its customers, MERED has doubled the headcount of its employees in the UAE just within H1 of 2024, with departments covering 360 degrees of the development process, including operations, business development, design and architecture, sales, legal, and more. The brand has formed strategic partnerships with various industry experts to ensure the success of the ICONIC Tower project. Pininfarina, known for their unparalleled design expertise; Mirage, with their sophisticated eye for detailed design; Omnium, an independent chartered quantity surveying, cost, and project management consultancy; Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), pioneers in innovative interior design; and Dutch Foundation Dubai, leaders in engineering excellence.

Diana Nilipovscaia, CEO at MERED, said: "We have entered the Dubai real estate market at an opportune time when the sector is focused on billionaire investors and the city is home to the highest number of branded residences worldwide. MERED’s rapid growth is evidence of our vision, dedicated team of experts, and esteemed partners. We are excited about the future and look forward to expanding our footprint across other Emirates and beyond, continuing this trajectory of growth and success.”

Inspired by the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the ICONIC Tower offers direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road and excellent connectivity to key Dubai landmarks such as Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Bluewaters Island, Dubai Hills, Emirates Golf Club, and Jumeirah's pristine beaches.

About MERED:

MERED is an international real estate developer that changes peoples’ lifestyles by redefining real estate. The brand fosters strong partnerships with top-tier architects, contractors, and service providers, sharing a commitment to their values. Its international team of visionary experts, driven by strategic cooperation, develops the real estate sector in promising locations. MERED’s projects transcend mere structures, becoming timeless masterpieces that shape cityscapes and enhance residents' lives with unparalleled quality and services.