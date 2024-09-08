Muscat, Oman – Mercedes-Benz Oman announces the arrival of the latest EQA and EQB models, now available at showrooms across the Sultanate. These all-electric vehicles are designed to offer a seamless blend of style, intelligence, and sustainable performance, providing an exceptional driving experience for those looking to embrace the future of mobility.

Fresh Look, Advanced Technology

The new EQA and EQB have been meticulously upgraded with a striking design and enhanced features that bring them closer to their larger siblings in the Mercedes-Benz family. The redesigned front grille now showcases a sophisticated star pattern, complemented by a light band that seamlessly connects the headlights, creating a distinctive and modern appearance. Inside, both models boast the latest MBUX infotainment system, offering an intuitive, user-friendly interface with improved voice control, navigation, and driver assistance systems.

Enhanced Range and Efficiency

Mercedes-Benz engineers have pushed the boundaries of electric vehicle efficiency, with the EQA reaching up to 550 kilometers on a single charge (WLTP). This impressive range is achieved through aerodynamic optimizations and specially designed low-rolling-resistance tires. Additionally, a new range-maximization function allows drivers to prioritize battery conservation by adjusting the energy consumption of certain in-car features.

Spacious and Versatile

Both the EQA and EQB offer ample space for passengers and cargo, making them perfect for families and adventurers alike. The EQB stands out with its optional seven-seat configuration, accommodating various transportation needs. The EQB also introduces the option of a trailer hitch, allowing for a towing capacity of up to 1,700 kg, making it a practical choice for those who need extra versatility.

Immersive Sound and Connectivity

For the first time, the EQA and EQB are available with the optional Burmester® surround sound system, featuring the immersive Dolby Atmos® audio experience. This cutting-edge technology enhances the listening experience, allowing music to be heard with greater depth and clarity. Additionally, the vehicles come equipped with the latest generation of MBUX, ensuring that connectivity and entertainment are always at your fingertips.

A Sustainable Choice

Mercedes-Benz is committed to sustainability, and the new EQA and EQB are no exception. Both models are produced in carbon-neutral factories, with a focus on reducing emissions throughout the entire production process, from battery cell manufacturing to the final assembly.

Experience the Future Today

The EQA and EQB represent Mercedes-Benz’s vision of an all-electric future, combining luxury, performance, and sustainability in one elegant package. Visit Mercedes-Benz Oman showrooms today to experience the next generation of electric vehicles and take a step towards a greener tomorrow.

For more information or to secure a test drive, please call 80077333 or visit our website, www.mercedes-benz-mena.com/oman/en/

-Ends-

Donatella Donatelli

Head of Marketing & Communication

Zawawi Trading Co.

Authorized General Distributor of Mercedes-Benz in the Sultanate of Oman

Email: donatella.donatelli@mercedes-benz.co.om

Nermin Al Zakhab

Integrated Account Manager

Team X

Email: nermin.alzakhab@teamx.one

