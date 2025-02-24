Abu Dhabi, UAE — Emirates Motor Company (EMC), the official distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Rizq Art Initiative (RAi), held the launch of MANUFAKTUR Week, an immersive culture, art and automotive craftsmanship event. The event showcases exclusive Mercedes-Benz MANUFAKTUR masterpieces and displays art pieces at the EMC Airport Road Showroom, transforming it into a hub of artistic and automotive brilliance and luxury. MANUFAKTUR Week will remain open to the public until the 25th of February, showcasing 15 exclusive MANUFAKTUR models, including G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-AMG models, each a testament to the artistry and precision that define bespoke automotive design. Alongside these, RAi presents a curated exhibition of multidisciplinary artworks, spanning painting, sculpture, photography, and digital installations, reinforcing the dialogue between art and automotive craftsmanship.

MANUFAKTUR is the brand’s exclusive customization program, offering personalization through handcrafted details, premium materials, and bespoke design elements. Customers can choose from custom Nappa leather upholstery, intricate embroidery, exclusive paint finishes, and personalized interior trims, making each vehicle a unique expression of individual taste. Combining innovation with traditional craftsmanship, MANUFAKTUR ensures every model embodies luxury and precision.

"This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to merging luxury automotive design with the rich tapestry of local art. It celebrates uniqueness and creativity that strongly resonate with our community”, Mohammed Ghazi Al Momani, General Manager of EMC commented.

RAi, an independent cultural institution based in Abu Dhabi, fosters artistic exchange, creative development, and cultural discourse. Through a commitment to inclusivity and collaboration, RAi provides a platform for emerging and established artists to engage with the community and share their unique perspectives.

“This unique collaboration celebrates the artistry inherent in both automotive design and contemporary art. Through RAi's partnership with Mercedes-Benz in Abu Dhabi, we're encouraging people to recognize and appreciate the artistic merit in all forms of human creativity, from fine art to automotive engineering and design”, said Shafeena Yusuff Ali from Rizq Art initiative.

At the heart of MANUFAKTUR Week is a celebration of beauty, individuality and innovation. Values are deeply ingrained in Mercedes-Benz MANUFAKTUR’s craftsmanship and fine art. More than just an exhibition, this community-driven initiative is open to the public, inviting art and automotive enthusiasts to explore the synergy between engineering and art. Visitors are encouraged to experience the intricate detailing of handcrafted Mercedes-Benz vehicles and immerse themselves in a space where luxury and artistic expression coexist.

Marijana Petrovic

Brand Manager

Emirates Motor Company

Authorized General Distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Abu Dhabi

Email: marijana.petrovic@emiratesmotorco.ae

Nermin Al Zakhab

Integrated Account Manager

Team X

Email: nermin.alzakhab@teamx.one