United Arab Emirates: The sustainable transportation landscape in Saudi Arabia is on the verge of transformation as the highly anticipated eActros 300 L 4x2, the first battery-electric truck from Mercedes-Benz Trucks, makes its debut in the Kingdom. Juffali Commercial Vehicles, the authorized General Distributor for Mercedes-Benz Trucks, is proud to unveil this revolutionary heavy-duty electric truck, marking a significant milestone in the pursuit of emission-free road transport of goods.

Juffali Commercial Vehicles have had a long and successful relationship with Daimler AG dating back to 1974 when a joint venture between Mercedes-Benz Commercial Vehicles and E.A. Juffali & Brothers established the National Automobile Industry (NAI) in Jeddah to manufacture Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicles in Saudi Arabia.

Sustainable, future-oriented, driven by innovation and quiet: that's the first all-electric truck from Mercedes-Benz Trucks. With a strong commitment to innovation, sustainability, and a cleaner future, the eActros represents a remarkable leap forward in the transportation sector. This cutting-edge all-electric truck is designed to be more than just a vehicle; it's a testament to the harmonious integration of innovation and efficiency. It is also a statement of Mercedes-Benz Trucks' unwavering dedication to a greener planet and a step towards Saudi Vision 2030's sustainable transportation goals.

Heiko Schulze, CEO of Juffali Commercial Vehicles, added: "Launching eActros in Saudi Arabia marks a significant milestone for sustainable transportation in the area. This reinforces our commitment to sustainability in transportation and the environment. The electric truck symbolizes our dedication to responsible choices and a sustainable future, aligning with our core values."

Olaf Petersen, General Manager of Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA said Bringing the eActros to Saudi Arabia is a monumental leap towards sustainable transportation, aligning perfectly with Saudi Vision 2030. This state-of-the-art electric truck, equipped with advanced features like Stability Control Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Active Brake Assist 5, ensures not only a greener planet but also a safer and more comfortable ride for drivers and pedestrians alike. It's not just a truck; it's a symbol of our unwavering dedication to a greener planet and a cleaner future”

Equipped with state-of-the-art driver assistance systems, including Stability Control Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Active Brake Assist 5, the eActros ensures both safety and comfort for drivers and pedestrians alike. Its Acoustic Vehicle Alert System adds an extra layer of safety, making it audibly detectable by other road users at speeds up to 60 km/h.

The eActros is powered by the eAxle, featuring two integrated electric motors and a two-speed transmission, delivering unparalleled ride comfort and exceptional vehicle dynamics. With its impressive battery capacity of 336 kWh, the eActros 300 boasts a realistic range of up to 300 km, making it ideal for distribution transport. With its fast-charging capability, the truck can be charged up to 80 percent in over an hour, ensuring it's always ready for demanding daily operations.

At the upcoming EV Auto Show Riyadh event taking place between 9th to 11th October, Juffali Commercial Vehicles will present the impressive Mercedes-Benz E-Actros truck, which boasts advanced features contributing to environmental sustainability.

