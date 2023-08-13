Attractive look that sets new standards in the design DNA of ‘sensual purity’.

Attractive look that sets new standards in the design DNA of ‘sensual purity’. The CLA offers an array of clever solutions, while MBUX Interior Assist brings added intelligence to the interior

Doha, Qatar: As a four-door coupé, the CLA intrigues with its puristic, seductive design and sets new standards in the design DNA of ‘sensual purity’. Its unique interior architecture adds charm to the highly intelligent systems, making it the car of choice.

The Mercedes-Benz CLA four-door Coupé is available at Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, the authorized general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, in its showroom on Salwa Road.

The Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupé is not only the most emotional vehicle in its class, it is also highly intelligent: from MBUX Interior Assist, which recognises operational demands from gestures and equips the interior with intelligence, through augmented reality for navigation and understanding indirect voice commands to the ENERGIZING COACH that provides individual fitness recommendations, the CLA offers an array of clever solutions. There are also ingenious details when it comes to the aerodynamics and new functions for the Intelligent Drive driving assistance package. The design underlines the coupé character with its stretched form and design elements such as the bonnet with powerdomes or the rear licence plate which has been moved down. As such it does justice to its predecessor’s status as a design icon.

Design: pure emotion

The Mercedes-Benz CLA four-door Coupé impresses with its perfect proportions reflecting the first design sketch: a long, stretched bonnet, a compact greenhouse, a wide track with exposed wheel arches and our typical GT rear end with a strong distinctive ‘Coke-bottle shoulder’. In short - the CLA Coupé has the potential to become a modern design icon.

The combination of the long, stretched entry line above the windows and frameless doors give the CLA Coupé its unmistakeable sporty and elegant character. Forming the front end is the striking front section which is raked forwards like a shark nose with a long, stretched bonnet featuring powerdomes.

Flat headlamps together with the low-slung bonnet and the diamond radiator grille with central star create the vehicle’s sporty face. The two-piece, narrow tail lamps and the number plate housed in the bumper make the rear of the CLA look especially wide.

With the greenhouse moved back, the sporty GT rear achieves a balance between elegance and sportiness. Featuring pared-down lines, the precisely modelled side profile provides an interesting interplay of light and shade. Dispensing with the upper shaped edge of the side wall permits extremely muscular and athletic shoulder shaping, stretching from the front wheel arch through to the sculptured rear. Flush with the outer edge of the body, the wheels with their flared wheel arches and wide track epitomise dynamism and give the vehicle a sporty presence.

In the interior, all elements are arranged according to the overarching design themes of ‘high tech’ and ‘youthful avant-garde’ – be that the steering wheel, the door handle operating module, the centre console or the seats. As in the A‑Class, the unique interior architecture is shaped in particular by the avantgarde design of the dashboard: The designers completely dispensed with a cowl above the cockpit. As a result, the wing-shaped main body of the dashboard extends from one front door to the other with no visual discontinuity. The widescreen display is completely free-standing. The lower section is visually separated from the main body of the instrument cluster by a ‘trench’, and it appears to float in front of the instrument cluster. The ambient lighting enhances this effect. The air vents in a sporty turbine-look are another highlight.

Drive system: start with the most powerful engine

The CLA is equipped with the powerful four-cylinder petrol engine (165 kW/224 hp, 350 Nm) with 7G-DCT dual-clutch transmission (combined fuel consumption 7.4 - 6.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 169.0 - 156.0 g/km).

Suspension: exceptionally agile and yet comfortable

In terms of driving dynamics, too, the CLA keeps the promise of its design: A wide track and a lower centre of gravity are the two key features which give the CLA the sportiest driving characteristics of all models in the new generation of compacts from Mercedes-Benz. The technical specification includes a decoupled multi-link axle at the rear for reduced noise and vibration, a Direct-Steer system as standard and hydromounts at the front. A stabiliser bar with a larger diameter reduces body roll. As an option, an active adaptive damping system is available, giving the driver the choice between comfort or a more uncompromising sporty tuning. The ESP® has been specially adapted to the CLA’s potentially high cornering speeds and handling performance.

One year since the première: MBUX keeps on learning

One year ago, MBUX – the Mercedes-Benz User Experience – created a furore at its world première at CES in Las Vegas. A powerful computer, brilliant screens and graphics, customisable display, full colour Head-up Display, navigation with augmented reality, software that can learn and “Hey Mercedes” – the keyword for voice control that explodes conventional automotive standards. This is how Mercedes-Benz is revolutionising car operation and communication with it. Now the company is igniting the next level. MBUX Interior Assist facilitates natural operation. The voice control feature now recognises topical answers in a growing number of domains. Due to ongoing development of the system, it is also possible to take into consideration country-specific content providers.

MBUX Interior Assist: an even greater experience

By recognising movements MBUX Interior Assist brings added intelligence to the interior. Thanks to innovative technology, MBUX now supports the occupants by making various comfort and MBUX functions even simpler and more intuitive. Interior Assist operates in non-contact mode and functions both in sunlight and in complete darkness.

"Hey Mercedes": better understanding and even cleverer responses

State-of-the-art of voice control can also be experienced in the CLA. Here too seat recognition has been implemented. The voice assistance only responds to the commands of the person who last said ‘Hey Mercedes’ to activate the system. There is also a growing number of domains for which MBUX can understand complex questions and quickly reply

ENERGIZING comfort control: wellness while driving

Energizing comfort control links various comfort systems in the vehicle. The intelligent recommendations from the Energizing COACH in the ENERGIZING Package Plus are completely new. In general, the ENERGIZING comfort control systematically uses the functions of the air conditioning system and the seats (heater, ventilation, massage) as well as lighting and musical moods, and enables a specific wellness set-up tailored to the mood and need of the customer.

ENERGIZING packages: the next step in intelligent comfort

ENERGIZING packages with the ENERGIZING COACH are new. This service based on an intelligent algorithm recommends one of the ENERGIZING packages’ programmes depending on the situation and individual. The Mercedes-Benz vivoactive® 3 Smartwatch has its world première at CES. If it or another compatible Garmin® wearable is worn, personal stats such as stress level or quality of sleep optimise the accuracy of the recommendation. The aim is for passengers to feel well and relaxed even during demanding or monotonous journeys. In addition, the pulse rate supplied by the integrated Garmin wearable is shown on the media display.

Aerodynamics: intelligent solutions intelligently designed

On the way to series production, the aerodynamics of the CLA underwent a considerably longer phase of optimisation than its predecessor in the form of simulations, before the first measurements of models were carried out in the wind tunnel.

Totally new are the wheel-arch spoilers with their fins in the longitudinal direction; they help air to flow around the wheels with minimal losses. Aerodynamic finessing was also performed on the wheels and tyres – both for the regular wheel-tyre combinations and for what are known as aero wheels, which have been completely redesigned to achieve the best possible aerodynamic values and which also look attractive.

Intelligent Drive: functions from the S-Class

The CLA has the very latest driving assistance systems with cooperative driver support, and thus provides the highest level of active safety in this segment with functions adopted from the S‑Class. For the first time, the CLA is able to drive semi-autonomously in certain situations. To do this, it keeps a close eye on the traffic situation. Improved camera and radar systems allow it to see up to 500 metres ahead. The CLA also uses map and navigation data for assistance functions. On board, there are also Active Emergency Stop Assist and intuitively understandable Active Lane Change Assist.

The CLA comes with enhanced Active Brake Assist as standard. Depending on the situation, it can effectively help to mitigate the consequences of rear-end collisions with slower-moving, stopping or stationary vehicles ahead, and even with crossing pedestrians and cyclists, or to prevent them altogether.

Active Lane Keeping Assist (likewise standard) is able to warn the driver by means of pulsed vibrations in the steering wheel when the vehicle is unintentionally drifting out of its lane at speeds between 60 and 200 km/h. If the vehicle passes over a solid line, it can pull the vehicle back into lane by applying the brakes on one side. In the case of a dotted line, such intervention takes place only when there is a danger of collision with a vehicle in the adjacent lane (including danger from oncoming traffic).

PRE-SAFE® PLUS can recognise an imminent rear-end collision. If the danger of a collision persists, the system can also firmly apply the brakes of the stationary vehicle, thus lowering the risk of injuries by reducing the forward jolt caused by an impact from the rear.

MULTIBEAM LED headlamps: better visibility in all conditions

Another example of automotive intelligence and the transfer of technology from the luxury segment to the compact class are the optional MULTIBEAM LED headlamps. They allow extremely quick and precise, electronically controlled adjustment of the headlamps to suit the current traffic situation. Each headlamp on the CLA incorporates 18 individually controllable LEDs. The daylight-like light colour of the LEDs is easy on the eyes and has a positive effect on concentration. LED High Performance headlamps are a further option. As standard, the CLA is equipped with halogen headlamps with integrated LED daytime driving lamps. The tail lamps are also available with all-LED technology.

