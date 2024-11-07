High-performance off-roader nearing first test drive

Vehicle takes AMG’s successful SUV legacy to a new level

For the first time in its 57-year history, Mercedes-AMG is developing an SUV entirely in-house. The groundbreaking off-roader, "Born in Affalterbach", is built on the company’s proprietary AMG.EA electric high-performance platform. Development vehicles are set to undergo initial test drives this winter.

High-performance SUVs have long been a cornerstone of AMG’s portfolio. Over 25 years ago, the performance and sports car brand from Affalterbach pioneered this segment with the launch of the ML 55 AMG. The high-performance off-roader class quickly captured customers’ hearts, achieving robust growth rates ever since. Today, Mercedes‑AMG boasts six SUV model lines, including GLA, GLB, GLC, GLE, GLS, and EQE SUV. The iconic Geländewagen Mercedes‑AMG G 63 (energy consumption combined: 15,7‑14,7 l/100 km | CO₂ emissions combined: 358‒335 g/km | CO₂ class: G)[1] is the crown jewel of the performance-driven off-roader lineup.

In this latest SUV project, Mercedes‑AMG is designing the entire vehicle architecture for the first time. This full-size SUV will be the second model built on the all-electric AMG.EA high-performance platform. It also represents the sixth vehicle fully developed by the performance specialists from Affalterbach, joining the first AMG.EA model currently in testing, as well as the GT, SL, previous GT generation, and SLS models.

“SUVs have been among our most popular models for many years. With the 'Born in Affalterbach' SUV, we are responding to this trend by offering our customers a truly captivating high-performance off-roader based on the AMG.EA platform. Our new high-performance architecture follows a clear philosophy: 'AMG First, EV Second'. This means that the vehicles not only excel as electric vehicles but also embody the core AMG qualities of emotion and performance.” Michael Schiebe, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes‑AMG GmbH and Head of the Mercedes‑Benz G‑Class & Mercedes‑Maybach divisions.