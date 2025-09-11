Dubai, UAE: Meraki Developers, one of Dubai’s leading names in the real estate sector, has recently announced the eagerly awaited launch of their latest development, The Haven III.

This curated collection of 83 residences includes studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments located in the up-and-coming area of Majan in Dubailand.

This project highlights the developer’s commitment to providing a high-quality living experience to residents at The Haven III. The living spaces have been intentionally designed with elegant, warm aesthetics, appealing to those seeking a peaceful retreat in the city.

Following the success of The Haven I and II, this third phase elevates the concept with refined design and enhanced amenities, offering residents an even more immersive living experience.

Set within Majan’s tranquil surroundings, the project enjoys proximity to wellness zones, expansive green spaces, and a 67,000 sq. ft. landscaped park. Its location offers both serenity and convenience, with direct access to the main neighbourhood road and seamless connectivity to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road – ensuring effortless daily commutes without compromising privacy.

Ajay Rajendran, Founder and Chairman of Meraki Group, said: “At Meraki, we believe that every residence should reflect thoughtful design, enduring quality, and a sense of belonging from the very first moment. The Haven III continues that promise, with a deliberately limited number of homes designed to foster an exclusive, like-minded community. Crafted to elevate everyday living through intentional spaces and meaningful amenities, The Haven III embodies our commitment to creating homes that inspire both comfort and connection.”

Residents will enjoy a selection of exclusive amenities crafted for both relaxation and recreation. These include an indoor gym, swimming pools for adults and children, a barbecue area, outdoor play zones, lounge-style seating, and a private wellness pavilion designed to create a sense of retreat within the community.

The Haven III is positioned to build on Meraki’s reputation for delivering high-quality, community-focused developments.

About Meraki Developers

Meraki Developers is a Dubai-based real estate company known for delivering high-quality projects with precision and integrity. With in-house expertise across design, engineering, and contracting, Meraki ensures seamless execution from concept to completion. Having completed over 110 projects as a group – including residential towers, luxury villas, and commercial developments – Meraki is reimagining urban living through thoughtful design, sustainability, and lifestyle-focused amenities. The company is committed to building vibrant communities that promote well-being and elevate everyday life. Looking ahead to 2030, Meraki aims to join Dubai’s top ten developers by consistently delivering high quality living experiences for its customers, in a timely manner, that inspires trust and brings joy to the residents of our communities.

www.merakidevelopers.com