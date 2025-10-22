Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Merak Capital, a Saudi-based investment firm licensed by the Capital Market Authority, announced a SAR 100 million (USD 26.7 Million) strategic investment in Arsann, the Kingdom’s leading operator of smart parking and mobility infrastructure.

The investment marks a major step in modernizing Saudi Arabia’s urban infrastructure and optimizing city mobility through data and automation, supporting Vision 2030’s goals of smarter, more sustainable cities.

Founded in 2017, Arsann operates over 270 active sites and has managed more than 10 million parked vehicles across Saudi Arabia—the largest smart-parking footprint in the Kingdom. Its IoT-enabled systems and digital payments optimize parking flow, reduce congestion, and enhance accessibility across sectors such as retail, healthcare, aviation, and hospitality.

With Merak Capital’s backing, Arsann will scale its technology and data capabilities and prepare for participation in giga projects and major national events. The company also plans to expand into municipal on-street networks, deploying connected systems that provide real-time visibility on parking availability and traffic flow—advancing the Kingdom’s shift toward digitally managed mobility infrastructure.

Beyond its role in national infrastructure, Arsann creates value for both businesses and users. Its platform turns parking assets into data-driven revenue centers for property owners and delivers seamless, cashless access for drivers—making mobility simpler and more reliable.

Arsann’s ecosystem has also created new economic opportunities across the Kingdom’s growing gig economy. By leveraging its matching and management technologies, the company has enabled a network of on-ground operators and mobility service providers to participate in Saudi Arabia’s evolving smart-mobility sector—supporting job creation and local value generation in line with Vision 2030.

“From the start, Arsann set out to enable economic growth through opportunity—not just by building technology, but by empowering the people who move our cities. This investment allows us to scale that mission and deepen our contribution to the national economy,” said Mahmoud Ghulman, Chairman of Arsann.

Mohannad Alfayez, Partner and Head of Capital Formation at Merak Capital, added: “Our investment in Arsann reflects Merak’s conviction that technology and infrastructure can work together to deliver meaningful impact—supporting national priorities and expanding opportunities for Saudi talent.”

Together, Merak Capital and Arsann are redefining the role of parking in Saudi Arabia’s mobility ecosystem—transforming static spaces into dynamic, data-rich hubs that improve operations, reduce congestion, and enhance everyday life. The investment underscores Merak Capital’s broader strategy of backing national champions and high-growth companies in sectors of strategic importance to the Kingdom.

About Merak Capital

Merak Capital is a Saudi-based multi-strategy investment firm focused on opportunities across multiple stages and industries. Built on deep technological insight and market research, Merak stays at the forefront of digital trends, identifying investments aligned with adoption cycles across sectors locally, regionally, and globally. The firm partners with visionary founders and enterprises driving transformation, unlocking new markets, and enabling sustainable growth where innovation and entrepreneurial spirit shape the future.

About Arsann

Founded in 2017, Arsann is Saudi Arabia’s leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions. The company integrates advanced technologies such as license plate recognition, digital payments, and its proprietary Parking Operating System (Parking OS) to modernize and optimize parking infrastructure across the Kingdom.

With over 270 active sites and more than 10 million vehicles served, Arsann continues to expand its footprint through on-street, off-street, and valet operations, empowering municipalities, developers, and businesses to deliver smarter, more efficient urban mobility experiences.