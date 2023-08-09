Increased air cargo footprint with 75th cargo location

Announced net-zero commitment for scope 1, 2 and 3 CO2e emissions by 2045

Kuwait: Menzies Aviation, the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, and an Agility company, is marking a year since it joined forces with National Aviation Services (NAS) to become the world’s largest aviation services company.

The company, which was acquired by Agility on 4 August 2022, has enjoyed accelerated growth over the past 12 months, successfully entering six new countries and growing its workforce to 40,000 employees – the highest in the company’s 190-year history.

Accelerating global growth

With a focus on accelerating growth, Menzies has created a solid platform for expansion especially in emerging aviation markets. Notable successes were seen in all four regions around the world:

In the Americas, Menzies successfully expanded its footprint to Jamaica and Panama. It grew operations in Mexico from 31 to 37 airports and obtained new licenses for operations in Canada, Costa Rica, and Chile. It welcomed new customers through multiple contract wins in Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Texas taking it to 55 airports in the US – and more than 120 in total. It also achieved the largest net sales wins in its history, and won a series of large contracts with key global airline customers, making 2022 its best year yet in the Americas.

In Europe, significant growth was achieved with acquisitions and new partnerships in Montenegro, Serbia, Bulgaria and Italy. It also took a decisive step towards the acquisition of Portugal’s largest aviation services and ground handling company, which is set to complete this year.

In the Oceania & South East Asia region, a new partnership at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) saw the company establish its first location in Malaysia, complementing its existing operations in Indonesia, ChinaMacau and Thailand. The company also secured its first engineering contract in Australia, where it has diversified into more narrowbody, high-volume ground handling.

In the Middle East, Africa & Asia, the company secured a new fiveyear license at nine airports in South Africa, where it also won a game-changing air cargo contract at three airports. In India, it entered a 15-year partnership with Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) to expand international and domestic cargo facilities at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru.

In the same period, Menzies has grown its air cargo footprint from 69 locations to 75 locations. Air Menzies International, its freight forwarding business, also expanded its global network with new branches in Frankfurt, Germany; Lahore and Karachi in Pakistan; and Toronto, Canada.

Technology transforms operations

The company has invested in technology to enhance operations with sustainability in mind. It extended its partnership with i6, a leader in digital fuel management technology to four additional airports in the UK and has selected Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, to transform its air cargo management system.

All in for sustainability

With its sights firmly set on growing the business responsibly and sustainably, Menzies Aviation set a new net-zero commitment, aligned to the Science Based Targets initiative, for scope 1, 2, and 3 CO2e emissions across the company by 2045. The commitments, which were published in Menzies’ 2022 Annual Review & Sustainability Report, reflect the company’s refreshed sustainability targets across safety, people, environment, ethical, community and governance pillars following the launch of its ‘All In’ plan for a fair and sustainable future in 2021.

Philipp Joeinig, CEO, Menzies Aviation, said: “We are extremely proud to reflect on the remarkable achievements and phenomenal growth we have experienced in the year since we joined forces with National Aviation Services (NAS). It is testament to the hard work, determination and collaborative spirit of our people, who continue to embody and represent the company’s values, no matter where they operate. We’re excited to look to the future, as we continue our journey to be recognised as the leading aviation services provider.”

Hassan El-Houry, Chairman, Menzies Aviation, said: “Twelve months ago we reshaped our industry when we combined NAS and Menzies to create the world’s largest aviation services company. This marked a new era of accelerated growth for our business which now spans six continents, 60+ countries, and more than 250 airports, supported by a trained and dedicated team of more than 40,000 employees. We will continue to lead the industry by serving our airline and airport partners with the best quality, safety, and security systems. We are equally committed to helping all our stakeholders achieve their sustainability goals, and we will continue to be responsible corporate citizens in our communities.”

About Menzies Aviation

Menzies Aviation is the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, with operations on six continents, at more than 255 airports in 60-plus countries, serving more than 4 million flights a year and handling over 2 million tonnes of cargo. Supported by a team of over 40,000 highly trained people, the company provides complex and time-critical ground services, including passenger, lounge and ramp services; air cargo services, including handling, warehousing and wholesale freight forwarding; and fuel services, including fuel farm management and into-plane fuelling.

Menzies Aviation is recognised across the industry for delivering the safest, most secure and sustainable services tailored to customers’ needs and is essential to keeping passengers, aircraft and cargo moving, round the clock, every minute of every day.

Menzies Aviation is headquartered in London, and since its founding in 1833, has become the largest aviation services group in the world by number of countries.