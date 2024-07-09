Dubai, United Arab Emirates - The Middle East and North Africa Leisure and Attractions Council (MENALAC) is undergoing a period of exciting change. Following the issuance of MENALAC trade license by the newly formed Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET) entity, this change is accompanied by a revised set of regulations and requirements. In light of these developments, MENALAC conducted elections via a “Polly Tool” on Microsoft Teams, with operator board members casting their votes. The elections resulted in the selection of a new leadership team:

President: Mr. Alwalid Al Baltan, Founder & CEO, Rafeeh Entertainment Group

A Vision for the Future

Incoming President Mr. Alwalid Al Baltan expressed his enthusiasm for MENALAC's future and outlined his key objectives:

Stronger Government Advocacy: MENALAC will actively represent the interests of leisure businesses (both private and public) across all MENA countries in their interactions with government entities.

MENALAC will actively represent the interests of leisure businesses (both private and public) across all MENA countries in their interactions with government entities. Enhanced B2B Engagement: MENALAC will significantly strengthen B2B networking opportunities within the organisation, connecting leisure and entertainment stakeholders across the region.

MENALAC will significantly strengthen B2B networking opportunities within the organisation, connecting leisure and entertainment stakeholders across the region. Membership Growth Strategy: MENALAC will implement a strategic marketing plan to attract new members from across the MENA region. By achieving the first two objectives, MENALAC aims to significantly increase its perceived value proposition, leading to a substantial rise in membership.

With this new leadership and a clear vision for the future, MENALAC is poised to play a vital role in the growth and development of the leisure and entertainment industry across the MENA region.

