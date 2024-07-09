PHOTO
Dubai, United Arab Emirates - The Middle East and North Africa Leisure and Attractions Council (MENALAC) is undergoing a period of exciting change. Following the issuance of MENALAC trade license by the newly formed Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET) entity, this change is accompanied by a revised set of regulations and requirements. In light of these developments, MENALAC conducted elections via a “Polly Tool” on Microsoft Teams, with operator board members casting their votes. The elections resulted in the selection of a new leadership team:
- President: Mr. Alwalid Al Baltan, Founder & CEO, Rafeeh Entertainment Group
- Vice President: Mr. Silvio Liedtke, CEO, Landmark Leisure
- Treasurer: Mr. Yawar Kamal Pasha, Group CFO, IMG Group
- Head of Events Committee: Mr. Davide Camaiora, Managing Director, Vivaticket
A Vision for the Future
Incoming President Mr. Alwalid Al Baltan expressed his enthusiasm for MENALAC's future and outlined his key objectives:
- Stronger Government Advocacy: MENALAC will actively represent the interests of leisure businesses (both private and public) across all MENA countries in their interactions with government entities.
- Enhanced B2B Engagement: MENALAC will significantly strengthen B2B networking opportunities within the organisation, connecting leisure and entertainment stakeholders across the region.
- Membership Growth Strategy: MENALAC will implement a strategic marketing plan to attract new members from across the MENA region. By achieving the first two objectives, MENALAC aims to significantly increase its perceived value proposition, leading to a substantial rise in membership.
With this new leadership and a clear vision for the future, MENALAC is poised to play a vital role in the growth and development of the leisure and entertainment industry across the MENA region.
Press Contact
Upasna Barua
upasna.barua@misonika.com