Muharraq, Bahrain: MENA Technics, a subsidiary of Bahrain’s MENA Aerospace Enterprises, and US-based Aviance Global announce the establishment of a regional Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) service center in Bahrain, covering both commercial and private jets. The center will be a collaboration with NextGen Aviation Services (formerly known as Pulsar Aviation Services), a subsidiary of Aviance Global, and introduces Part 145 EASA set up for base maintenance.

Together with Aviance Global/NextGen Aviation Services, MENA Technics will offer a full turn-key solution to its clients, making Bahrain a competitive location for both private aviation and commercial airlines for their heavy checks. This partnership bolsters the MRO industry in the region and the two-party collaboration plans to expand the services to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the near future, to offer the same support services to their clients there.

As part of the agreement, MENA Technics and Aviance Global/NextGen Aviation will offer their expertise in developing and training Bahraini personnel who are accredited with Aircraft Maintenance Licenses. It is estimated that 10 Bahraini aircraft engineers and 20 technicians will benefit from the training over the next three years. This training program is supported by Tamkeen under its ‘Train and Place’ program.

Dr. Mohammed Juman, Founder and Managing Director of MENA Aerospace, commented on the occasion, saying, “As part of MENA Aerospace’s long term growth strategy, the opening of our own full-service MRO facility in collaboration with Aviance Global/NextGen Aviation in Bahrain supports the kingdom’s efforts in strengthening its position as a key aviation and logistics hub both regionally and globally.”

Phillip Edinborough, Founder, President and CEO of Aviance Global, said, “When presented with the opportunity for Aviance Global to expand into Bahrain and the wider GCC market, MENA Technics was the obvious choice. This partnership enhances the services and expertise offered in Bahrain to both regional and global customers, and paves way for further expansion in the near future.”

Khalid Hamza, MENA Technics Accountable Manager also commented, saying: “Our focus is to provide one-stop solutions to our clients and the establishment of our MRO center allows us to serve our clients even better. With our own MRO center, we are positioned to offer full turn-key solutions to third party Airbus, Boeing and Gulf Stream aircrafts for both private and commercial airlines. The center also facilitates performing our own inhouse maintenance to our expanding fleet.”

MENA Technics is the technical division of MENA Aerospace, offering avionics workshop, modification solutions projects and ground handling services. MENA Technics Ground Handling team offers the highest quality ground operations services, round the clock, and world class customer support for private jet handling. The company offers certification, design, analysis and consultancy solutions for a wide range of aircrafts and helicopters, as well as all types of aircraft spare parts supply, vendor representation for international manufacturers and local relations.

A division of Aviance Global, NextGen Aviation Services is a valid FAA Part 145 heavy maintenance repair service provider with an emphasis on providing expert on-wing engine and AOG services. The company provides a wide variety of additional capabilities including aircraft lease return inspections, bridging exercises, LOPA changes, interior refurbishments, avionics upgrades, records review, structural repairs, composite repairs as well as DAR and DER services.

Aviance Global is an independent provider of aviation services to commercial, military and government customers globally, and one of the world’s leading independent aircraft engineering and maintenance groups. Through its partnerships and alliances with other professional MRO around the world, Aviance Global offers a full spectrum of services including airframe services, line services, component services, engine services, inventory technical management, fleet technical management, cabin solutions, private jet solutions, freighter conversion, parts sourcing and technical training.

-Ends-

About MENA Aerospace:

MENA Aerospace Enterprises WLL is a wholly Bahrain-owned provider of comprehensive aviation and aerospace services, established in 2004. It is headquartered in Bahrain, and has offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

MENA Aerospace is the holding company and administrative head for the corporate group consisting of: MENA Aviation Real Estate, which owns and operates the only private General Aviation Hangars at Bahrain International Airport; MENA Consulting Services for AOC applicants, airline start-ups, FBO development, and other aviation-related consultation; MENA Technics WLL, which, in conjunction with a global network of partners, specialises in providing turnkey services for clients dealing in aerospace management, airports, and aircraft, as well as aviation infrastructure and security; MENA Trading, which sits under MENA Technics, providing vendor representation and handling product sales; and MENA Cargo, which sits under MAE Aircraft Management WLL, offering efficient smart booking systems for scheduled and charter services in the region.

Contacts:

Media Inquiries contact:

Megan MacLeod

megan@mm-me.com

To stay connected, follow us on:

Website: Mena.aero

Twitter: @MenaAerospace

Instagram: MENAaerospace

Facebook: mena aerospace enterprises