The London Institute of Banking & Finance, England’s oldest institute of banking with over 140 years, celebrated its annual graduation today. The graduation ceremony, held at London’s historic Guildhall – the hub of London City life since the 1400s and still the administrative centre of Government in the City of London today – included commemoration of ten students from MENA.

The graduation ceremony recognises students who have successfully completed professional and higher education qualifications during the academic year. Among the students from MENA, seven successfully achieved the Executive Certificate in Sustainable Finance and three achieved the Executive Certificate in FinTech.

Also being recognised at the graduation ceremony is Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Chief Operating Officer at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). In his role as Chief Operating Officer, Hamad oversees corporate services supporting the growth of the international financial centre for the emirates of Abu Dhabi. Hamad is also the Chairman and Managing Director of ADGM Academy Board. LIBF is awarding Hamad an honorary fellowship in recognition of his contributions to education in the region.

Alex Fraser, Chief Executive Officer at The London Institute of Banking & Finance, said: “Today we celebrate the determination and hard work of students of The London Institute of Banking & Finance, both in the UK and around the world. It’s fantastic to see the efforts of graduates and colleagues pay off and to officially commemorate all the success they have achieved over the last few years.

“Each year, we award fellowships to individuals who have contributed to the advancement of professional education in the banking and finance sector. This year, we are proud to award fellowship status to Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei. Throughout his career, Hamad has had a leading role in delivering professional qualifications and development opportunities across the MENA region.”

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Chief Operating Officer at ADGM and Managing Director of ADGM Academy , said: “I would like to sincerely thank The London Institute of Banking & Finance for awarding me this fellowship. It is an honour to receive this professional status and be recognised as a testament of our commitment toward building the next generations of leaders in the financial industry.. ADGM Academy understands the value of professional development in enhancing the banking and finance sector, and is committed to providing high quality financial education and training across the MENA region. At ADGM Academy, we believe that a diverse and highly competent workforce serves to foster continuous innovation, address future needs, generate greater growth and open up more opportunities for our communities, companies and industries”

