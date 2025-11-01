Doha,Qatar: MEEZA, Qatar’s leading Managed IT Services and Solutions provider, has launched MAI, a unified AI platform that brings together the company’s advanced Next Generation Managed Services (MSNG) and GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) capabilities to accelerate intelligent, sovereign digital transformation across Qatar.

The announcement of these major initiatives marks a milestone that will redefine the future of enterprise IT in the country. These advancements strengthen MEEZA’s position as Qatar’s digital infrastructure leader, supporting the nation’s vision for technological sovereignty, data protection, and AI-driven innovation.

Reimagining Managed Services with MSNG

Built on intelligent automation, real-time observability, and AI-powered analytics, MEEZA’s MSNG suite empowers organizations to chat with their data, files, and databases — literally. Clients can now query their infrastructure, assets, and operational insights in real time through interactive dashboards and natural language interfaces.

The platform seamlessly integrates with existing enterprise systems, enabling IT teams to detect, analyze, and resolve performance issues faster, while optimizing cost and compliance through intelligent insights.

Introducing GPU-as-a-Service for AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) Workloads

Complementing the MSNG suite, MEEZA’s GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) platform provides enterprises, developers, and researchers with secure, high-performance computing resources to power AI, machine learning, and other computationally intensive workloads.

Hosted and managed entirely within Qatar, this sovereign GPU stack ensures data residency and compliance with the nation’s classification frameworks, while offering customers the flexibility to scale workloads across local or global GPU environments.

Mr. Mohammed Ali Al-Ghaithani, Chief Executive Officer of MEEZA, said:

“MSNG marks a new era in managed services. It’s not just about monitoring — it’s about understanding and conversing with your IT environment in real time. We are helping our customers move from reactive to predictive operations. With GPUaaS, we’re bridging high performance with high assurance. Customers can now innovate with AI and HPC workloads confidently, knowing their data stays within trusted borders.”

Empowering Qatar’s Digital Future

These new offerings are part of MEEZA’s continuous investment in building a next-generation, sovereign cloud and digital infrastructure ecosystem in Qatar — enabling both the public and private sectors to accelerate digital transformation securely and efficiently.

About MEEZA

MEEZA QSTP-LLC (Public) is an established end-to-end managed IT services and solutions provider founded in Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), that aims to accelerate the growth of the country and the region through the provision of world-class services and solutions, while providing the Qatari people and others throughout the region with opportunities to undertake fulfilling careers in the IT industry.

The company has five certified data centres, known as M-VAULTs, offering a guaranteed uptime of 99.98% built to comply with the most exacting international standards enabling businesses to benefit from greater efficiencies and reduce risks.

MEEZA’s offerings include Managed IT Services, Data Centre Services, Cloud Services, and IT Security Services, in addition to expertise in Smart Cities Solutions and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

MEEZA has been honoured with several prestigious awards, including the Best ICT Service Provider Award for three consecutive years (2023, 2024, and 2025), and the Best Cloud Solution Award for 2022 at the Qatar Digital Business Awards presented by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology — reaffirming its leadership and excellence in IT services and solutions, In addition, MEEZA won the Most Innovative IT Service Provider in Qatar for 2023 from Global Business Outlook.

These distinguished achievements underscore MEEZA’s steadfast commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering exceptional services to its clients.

For more information, please visit: meeza.net