​​​​​Medcare Hospital Al Safa introduces new AI diagnostic technologies to detect & predict onset of cardio related diseases with over 95% accuracy comparable to a CT Angio or Heart MRI Almost 50% of Medcare patients experiencing myocardial infarctions are under 50.

Residents in the UAE are developing coronary artery disease as early as 15 years sooner than previously expected.

Dubai: Medcare has introduced a groundbreaking AI powered blood test, in response to the growing number of young people in the region having cardiovascular issues and sudden onset of heart attacks. Clinical studies show that in the MENA and South Asia regions, the average age for a first-time heart attack has decreases by 5-10 years. This new blood test can predict the development of coronary artery disease with 95% accuracy, before there are any symptoms. Available at Medcare Hospital Al Safa, this test is a breakthrough in preventive cardiology, offering patients and physcians a highly accurate, low risk and fast alternative to traditional diagnostics.

Heart diseases can be asymptomatic, showing no signs until something serious like a heart attack happens. In the UAE, this is becoming evident in younger people. Research indicates individuals in this region are diagnosed with coronary artery disease about 15 years earlier than in other countries.

"The launch of Cardio Explorer is a game-changer for early intervention," said Dr. Brajesh Mittal Head of Cardiology Department at Medcare Hospital Al Safa. "It allows us to intervene much earlier, often before the first warning signs. This improves our ability to detect coronary artery disease at a stage where we can still make a significant difference through early treatment and lifestyle changes."

One of the technologies is CE-certified AI algorithm developed in Europe to analyse a combination of blood biomarkers, clinical parameters (like age and blood pressure), and individual risk factors. After a simple blood draw and recording of key metrics, results are delivered within 48–72 hours, reviewed by a cardiologist, and translated into a personalized heart risk score. The system delivers a personalized heart risk score with 95% diagnostic accuracy, comparable to CT angiography and cardiac MRI, but without the need for radiation or physical exertion. This makes it especially beneficial for individuals who have known risk factors like high blood pressure, diabetes, or a family history of heart disease. It is also an ideal option for patients who cannot undergo traditional stress tests or imaging due to their age, other health issues, or implanted cardiac devices.

Dr Ghassan Nakad, Specialist Interventional Cardiology, Medcare Hospital Al Safa, said, "What sets this test apart is its simplicity, safety, and proven clinical value. It avoids invasive procedures and radiation exposure, yet delivers accurate, actionable insights. For patients with known risk factors like high blood pressure, diabetes or a family history of cardiovascular diseases it offers either peace of mind or an early window for intervention."

According to worldwide data, Dr. Nakad noted that young people experiencing heart attacks make up 10-30% of all heart attack admissions, varying by region. “At Medcare hospitals, and in the UAE, we have seen that around 50% of our cardiac patients are under 50. Last year, out of 11,631 patients visiting our cardiology outpatient departments within the Medcare network, 9,817 were 45 or younger. Cardiac conditions were suspected in 30% of these younger patients, leading to detailed testing. About 3% were diagnosed with serious heart issues that needed more treatments”.

“It is quite shocking that this is close to older patients, where 46% had detailed testing and about 5% needed treatment. Sadly, young people are catching up to older people when it comes to age related diseases, with heart issues starting sooner. Global reports show that in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia, the average age for a first heart attack has dropped by 5-10 years. UAE residents, on average, are seeing coronary artery disease 15 years earlier than people in other countries”, he explained.Cardio Explorer is especially valuable for individuals with risk profiles that include a sedentary lifestyle, smoking, or early symptoms such as unexplained fatigue, mild chest discomfort or shortness of breath. It offers a cost-effective, low-risk way to stratify patients before they develop advanced disease.

Dr. Yogeswari Vellore Satyanarayanan, Specialist Cardiology, Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital Al Qusais and Medcare Hospital Sharjah said, “AI holds the promise of democratising heart care. AI’s ability to combine complex biological data promises to redefine how we classify heart diseases, discover new biomarkers, and design safer therapies,

Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres is also expanding their scope within interventional cardiology advanced with the latest state-of-the-art Cath Lab in Medcare Sharjah as well as super specialised services such as the Smart Heart Failure clinic, pulmonary hypertension and cardio obstetrics services.

By offering a proactive, non-invasive way to detect significant coronary artery disease early, Medcare Hospital Al Safa reinforces its leadership in forward-thinking cardiac care. Cardio Explorer sets a new benchmark in early detection empowering patients to take charge of their heart health before it's too late.

