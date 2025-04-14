King Abdullah Economic City, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC), the Kingdom’s world-class business school, has proudly celebrated its largest graduating class to date, marking a significant milestone in its journey to redefine business education in Saudi Arabia. A total of 476 graduates were honored in 2025 across the Executive MBA, Master in Finance (MiF), and Master in Management (MiM) programs—an impressive 44% increase from 2024.

The graduating class reflects MBSC’s continued momentum and strategic expansion across the Kingdom. In 2023, the School graduated 102 students; by 2024, that number rose to 330—and now, 476 in 2025—demonstrating strong and sustained growth in demand for MBSC’s programs.

This year’s graduates represent a dynamic mix of professionals from across Saudi Arabia’s key sectors, including finance, government, telecommunications, and energy. The cohort includes a rising number of women leaders, entrepreneurs, and senior executives committed to driving innovation and positive impact in their fields.

MBSC delivers its graduate programs across two locations: King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), its home campus, and Riyadh, in partnership with stc Academy. This geographic spread ensures increased accessibility while offering a consistently high standard of experiential, world-class education.

Dr. Zeger Degraeve, Dean of MBSC, commented:

“This record-breaking class of graduates represents more than just numbers—it signals a growing community of empowered, purpose-driven leaders. Our mission is to nurture transformative individuals who will lead with clarity, creativity, and courage. These graduates are well-positioned to contribute meaningfully to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, and we are proud to be part of their journey.”

MBSC’s programs are uniquely designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s business landscape, offering hands-on, practical learning that prepares graduates to lead in complex, fast-moving environments. The School’s rigorous admissions process ensures a diverse and high-calibre student body, many of whom hold key roles in both private and public sectors.

Graduates from the Class of 2025 shared their reflections:

“MBSC has given me more than just an education—it gave me clarity in my leadership style and the confidence to make bold decision,” said Ahmed Alsamaani, Executive MBA graduate.

“As a young Saudi woman in finance, this program shaped my voice and gave me the tools to make a meaningful impact in my field. said Badour Alhejailan, Master in Finance graduate.

“Studying at MBSC while continuing my career allowed me to apply what I learned in real time, transforming the way I contribute to my workplace,” said Abdulrahman Khalid Alabaykan, Master in Management graduate.

MBSC continues to strengthen its position as a hub for high-impact, future-focused education in the Kingdom. With its pragmatic, entrepreneurial approach to teaching and learning, the College remains committed to developing principled, effective leaders who will play an essential role in achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions.