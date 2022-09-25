King Abdullah Economic City: Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC), a world-class business and entrepreneurship education leader, has concluded yet another successful academic year with its fourth graduation ceremony. Held at its campus in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), the event served as a fitting send-off to 96 promising young graduates and an opportunity for the MBSC community and its partners to celebrate the 92nd Saudi National Day. This year’s unique ceremony underlined MBSC’s commitment to providing its students with a world-class educational experience in line with Saudi Arabia’s unique values, sensibilities, and ambitions.

The ceremony, which saw over 500 attendees including graduates, family, and MBSC faculty and staff, commenced with a keynote address delivered by His Excellency Fahd Al-Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MBSC

Mr. David Abdow, President and CEO of Babson Global, also delivered an address, congratulating the attendees on the occasion of the 92nd Saudi National Day and highlighting the fruitful relationship that Babson Global has enjoyed with MBSC since the college’s inception.

Two Valedictorian Speeches were also delivered by Mr. Faisal Al-Malahi, Master in Management, and Ms. Nada AlKhayyat, Executive MBA, during which the two graduates spoke of some of their proudest moments at MBSC, and their hopes for future generations at the college.

Following the ceremony’s conclusion, Professor Zeger Degraeve, Dean of MBSC, expressed his sincerest wishes to yet another cohort of MBSC students, saying: “First and foremost, I would like to congratulate and commend these 96 students for their tireless efforts throughout their time here at MBSC. They have truly exhibited all the characteristics of future industry leaders, and we could not be prouder. Their graduation ceremony also coincides with Saudi Arabia’s 92nd national day, and therefore I would also like to congratulate the Kingdom and its leadership on this occasion and thank them for their wholehearted support throughout the years. We will continue to work towards providing Saudi youth with the exceptional entrepreneurial skills and practical knowledge they need to help realize their own potential as key contributors to the Kingdom’s future.”

Established in 2016, MBSC is an academic and research institution specializing in postgraduate studies in entrepreneurship, leadership, and business. MBSC provides a high-quality, world-class education in line with the needs of domestic and regional markets. The college has helped elevate the careers of hundreds of Saudi nationals who in turn have helped further the institution’s reputation through their many distinguished industry accolades and achievements.

MBSC is proudly committed to providing higher education programs in various disciplines of business and entrepreneurship at the highest international standards. Its world-class curriculum, led by an internationally recognized faculty, is bolstered by a focus on experiential and applied education that equips its graduates with the education and practical knowledge they need to succeed in the job market.

According to Dr. Larissa von Alberti-Alhtaybat, Vice Dean at MBSC, the college’s success lies in its unwavering belief in innovation as a key driver of successful entrepreneurship: “We have much to celebrate this year, and I would like to congratulate our distinguished MBSC graduates for their hard work and dedication. I would also like to congratulate and thank the Kingdom’s wise leadership and the nation, for welcoming the spirit of innovation that we at MBSC attempt to foster in its ambitious young students. We wish them all the very best as they work towards becoming our nation’s future entrepreneurial leaders.”

MBSC looks forward to seeing every member of its latest graduating batch go on to play a significant role in elevating the nation’s status as a business and entrepreneurial hub, one of Vision 2030’s key economic development objectives.

